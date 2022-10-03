Ferrari Says Internal Documents Online, But No Eviidence of Cyber Attack

According to recent reports, Ferrari says internal documents have been posted online, but no cyber attack has occurred. The company is still figuring out how all this happened. Read the entire article to learn about the complete story.

About the documents

Ferrari has claimed that although its documents were posted online, it did not notice any unusual activity on its systems nor any breach. Although, this incident does indicate that there might have been some cyber attack that might have happened without the knowledge of the company. Many reports suggest that the company might have been a victim of a ransomware attack but the company states that all its software and data are alright and they have not been impacted in any way. The report that the company might have suffered a cyber attack was first posted by Red Hot Cyber. According to their report, the ransomware group RansomEXX has breached the software of the company. This group did claim to have stolen 6.99 data which includes some of the most crucial documents of the company. Talking about the source, that still remains unclear. Similar attacks have been done in the past as well by ransomware groups like Everest.

About Ferrari

Ferrari came into existence in the year 1945 and since then, it has achieved success as a luxury car manufacturer known around the globe.