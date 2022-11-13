FTX hacker discovered by Kraken Exchange 

The CSO of Kraken exchange, Nick Percoco in his recent tweet has revealed the individual behind the recent hankering activity at the FTX platform. The hacker who carried out overnight transactions of approximately $ 1-2 billion from the retail customs wallets in the FTX platform has used some of these funds to be parked at the Kraken exchanges and after some analyses by the Kraken platform, their team has been able to trace this malicious hacker.

What is Kraken Exchange?

Kraken Exchange, a Cryptocurrency platform that started its operation as a cryptocurrency exchange and Bank in 2011. Kraken Exchange is considered to be one of the first exchanges of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin which was listed on the terminals of Bloomberg with a valuation of $10.8 billion by the summer of 2022. Kraken Exchange was launched for Afreen cryptocurrency assets like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Euro trade. in the initial days, it was just over in the margin trading and the additional currencies to the users. In mid-2019 the Kraken Exchange received approximately $13.5 million from 2,263 which led to the special purpose vehicle investment into the platform.

How banking hackers can be traced?

The traces of the banking or the crypto transactions can be easily by the organization that was able to incur partial or the full transactions of those malicious tractions during the hacking activity or overnight actively this shows a red flag at the institutions and these accounts are thoroughly monitored by the authorities of the institution.

In the present issue the hacker carried out some transactions of his FTX assets associated with the crypto assets TRX followed by the transitions of 47M USDT all of these scales transactions were not single-handle executed because of energy fees associated with the TRX and so the hack has to flee with these transitions at the platform and the huge amount of transactions was visible on the FTX platform.

The CSO of Kraken exchange, Nick Percoco twitted they will work in alienation with the regulatory authorities to track down the hacker’s location in further proceedings after this recent hack. The hack carried out by the hacker is considered as the inexperienced hacker as he was tracked down easily with the huge amount of traction and the use of KYC registered platform for all these huge transitions.

All these hacker’s footprints were tracked down by Tobias Silver who is the founder of just.money platform, Tobias Silver worked on all the bitcoin transitions of the hackers FTX and the TRON transitions interconnections and the links between the same and passed on this information to the Kraken platform