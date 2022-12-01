FTX Live Feed: Sam Bankman-Fried says he hasn’t commited fraud

I haven’t committed any fraud – SBF

05:33 (EST) December 1st, 2022

Sam Bankman-Fried said on Wednesday that he hasn’t committed fraud against anyone in relation to the recent collapse of FTX. FTX which was one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world filed for bankruptcy as large-scale withdrawals resulted in a severe liquidity crisis. Sam Bankman-Fried made statements during the Dealbook conference hosted by CNBC and The New York Times.

“I’m deeply sorry about what happened,” Bankman-Fried said. “I made a lot of mistakes or things I would be able to give anything to be able to do over again.”

November 30th, 2022

The latest revealings by Sam Bankman-Fried regarding political donations are going to have long-lasting impacts on the 2024 US Presidential Elections

Sam Bankman-Fried, Former CEO of now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange, FTX has revealed that he donated “dark money” to Republican Party in the United States of America. Sam Bankman-Fried made the revelations during a telephonic interview with cryptocurrency vlogger Tiffany Fong.

In the first public interview after the collapse of FTX, Sam rubbished the claims that he is the biggest donor of the Democratic Party. According to Sam, he donated equal amounts of money to both parties in order to make sure that he influences both parties.