How to find Spotify Wrapped 2022?

In the event that you’re a Spotify client, you realize that the most superb season has arrived by and by: Spotify Wrapped is not far off!

For the individuals who don’t have the foggiest idea, Spotify Wrapped is a yearly practice where the web-based feature furnishes clients with a visual portrayal of the tunes, craftsmen, classes, and digital recordings they paid attention to the most from January 1 to October 31. These come as shareable cards on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and TikTok.

It’s an extraordinary way to grandstand your exceptional melodic preferences — and furthermore furnish Spotify with some not-really unpretentious showcasing. So how might you see your own Spotify Wrapped playlist? It’s quite simple.

To begin with, ensure you’re signed in to your Spotify account. Then, at that point, basically head over to https://www.spotify.com/us/wrapped/. When you’re there, you’ll have the option to see all of your Spotify details from the previous year, as well as a few fun raw numbers about your music taste.

What does Spotify Wrapped show you?

Your Spotify Wrapped playlist will show you various insights, including:

Your top specialists

Your top tunes

Your top types

How much time you’ve burned through paying attention to music on Spotify

The quantity of new craftsmen you’ve found

The quantity of nations your music has been played in

Where to see Spotify Wrapped (Android and iOS)

Assuming you’re utilizing the Spotify application on your telephone (Android or iOS), you can likewise find your Spotify Wrapped measurements by opening the application and going to “Your Library.” From that point, tap on “Playlist” and afterward look down to “Your top tunes of 2022.”

When is Spotify Wrapped delivered in 2022?

Spotify Wrapped is typically delivered toward the start of December, with perfect timing for these special seasons. This year, it appears as though it will be delivered around December 6. So watch out for it!

How to find Spotify Wrapped 2022?

At the point when it is delivered, Spotify will show your playlist in the portable and dekstop applications. Look out for it. They typically send you an email telling you when it is live.

How to share Spotify wrapped?

Whenever you’ve seen your own Spotify Wrapped insights, you’ll likely need to impart them to your companions. Fortunately, Spotify makes it simple to do precisely that.

On the https://www.spotify.com/us/wrapped/site, you’ll see an assortment of offer choices for every one of the cards. Just pick the stage you need to share on (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok) and afterward follow the prompts.

You can likewise share your Spotify Wrapped measurements straightforwardly from the Spotify application. To do as such, open the application and go to “Your Library.” From that point, tap on “Playlists” and afterward look down to “Your top tunes of 2022.” Then, at that point, simply tap on the offer button and pick the stage you need to share on.

Also, it’s just as simple as that! Presently you know how to see Spotify Wrapped and how to share