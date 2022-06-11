Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo featuring Hybrid Technology launched officially in India

If you’re like most of us, you haven’t used a point-and-shoot camera in years — with the exception of a few high-end and novelty versions, they’ve long been rendered obsolete by smartphones.

One of them is the Fuji Instax Mini Evo, which combines a retro-styled digital camera with an instant picture printer. It doesn’t capture excellent images, and it’s more expensive than it should be, but the device is so adorable that you might just want one anyhow.

In India, Fujifilm has introduced the Instax Mini Evo. The new camera is the latest addition to the company’s Instax range. The Instax Mini, as the name suggests, allows users to capture and print photos on the spot.

The Fujifilm has many firsts, including the print lever, lens dial, and film dial. Users may also use the knobs to pick shooting effects and print by pushing the lever. The quick camera has up to 100 different shooting settings.

Arun Babu, General Manager, EID, Optical Devices & Instax Division, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, stated of the Instax Evo:

“At Fujifilm Instax, we have consistently strived to convey improved encounters to our clients. The Instax Mini Evo is a cutting-edge item presented by Instax. The camera’s LCD screen and 100-shifted shooting impacts will essentially widen the photography experience for clients. We have joined the exemplary plans and high-level elements to build usability while holding the sensation of utilizing a moment camera and conveying the warm shades of printed photos in one’s pocket, offering the delight of making visual expressions with simple tasks. We are eager to add the power-pressed camera to our leader Instax Mini-Series.”

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo – What does it feature?

The classic and tiny vintage style of the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo. In terms of specifications, it is the first Instax camera to include a print lever, lens dial, and film dial. The Instax Mini has 100 shooting effects.

Users may use the dials to switch between different shooting effects and print by pushing the lever. To further enhance the user experience, the camera has an LCD monitor on the back that allows users to examine, adjust, and select the photographs they want to print right away.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo – Launched Pricing

In India, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo is priced at Rs 22,999. The bundle also contains two StoneGray film 10-packs. The device will be sold through all major e-commerce platforms as well as approved offline Fujifilm retail partners. However, Fujifilm has not said when the Instax Evo will be available for purchase.

