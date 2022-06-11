Samsung unveils Smart Monitor M8 officially in India

The Smart Monitor M8, the latest addition to the Smart Monitor series, has been released by Samsung. The new M8 will be available in India on June 15, 2022, with a starting price of Rs 59,999.

“Through Smart Monitor M8, we really would like to create a product which matches that changing lifestyle as well as design preferences of Gen Z and millennial customers, that are always seeking for just a one-stop approach to work, learn, as well as play.”

Our new Smart Monitor M8 is designed for a PC-free work and entertainment experience. “Its signature attractive design is aimed to complement and enrich all living settings,” Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, stated.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 – What does it feature?

The new smart display has a SlimFit Camera for smooth video conferencing. According to the business, the monitor provides a PC-less experience for smooth working while also allowing users to access a number of OTT services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV through Wi-Fi without connecting to a PC or TV.

Users may also access the web, edit documents, and work on projects without requiring a second PC. The 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 provides both room and efficiency in a sleek design. The M8 also comes with a height-adjustable stand (HAS), which allows users to find the ideal posture for any project, movie night, or study session.

The new model is 11.4mm thin, which is almost three-quarters thinner than prior models. It creates an ideal home office environment without the use of a PC by connecting to numerous IT devices via the updated Smart Hub.

The Workspace User Interface consolidates all work-related services on a single screen, enabling users to wirelessly connect to a Windows or Mac PC and efficiently use a variety of useful features such as Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2, and Microsoft 3652 cloud service, as well as mirroring content from a smartphone to the M8.

The SlimFit Cam, which is magnetic and detachable, is included with the Smart Display M8 and can be mounted to the monitor while leaving no tangled connections on the desk.

Face Tracking and Auto Zoom capabilities on the SlimFit Cam instantly recognize a person’s face while on display and automatically concentrate on the topic.

Furthermore, the display includes built-in speakers and the video chat program Google Duo, allowing users to work remotely or engage through video conference at home or at work without the need for external speakers.

Furthermore, the SmartMonitor M8 has an IoT hub called the Smart Things Hub, which allows users to wirelessly connect all IoT devices. The app’s user-friendly control interface displays all of the data given by other devices linked to the M8, such as lighting switches and socket power.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 – Pricing Details

The versatile new M8 delivers Samsung’s iconic slim design in new colors such as Sunset Pink and Spring Green and will be available in India starting June 15, 2022, at a starting price of Rs 59,999 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and all leading retail stores, with the Daylight Blue and Warm White variants arriving later this year.

Customers who pre-order the Smart Monitor M8 between June 10 and 14, 2022 will receive a complimentary Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 and a Samsung smart wireless keyboard worth Rs 3,499, as well as a Rs 3,000 immediate cart discount.

In addition, customers who pre-book the M8 by 11:59 p.m. on June 10 will receive BookMyShow and The Body Shop coupons worth Rs 500 apiece. Customers who pre-ordered the M8 would receive a Rs 5,000 discount when they purchase it.