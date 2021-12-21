Gadgets 360: How to Share Google Photos and Videos With Family and Friends From Your Android Smartphone or Tablet.

Because of the ubiquity of Android smartphones, Google Photos is one of the most extensively utilised photo and video backup services in the world. Users can back up their photographs and videos from their smartphones or tablets and view them on other signed-in devices with the service. However, Google also provides public links that allow users to share their photographs and movies with other Google users as well as people who do not have a Google Account.

With the holidays approaching, here’s a quick guide to sharing your favourite photos and videos on Google Photos on your smartphone or tablet, from the simplest (link sharing) to the fastest (Nearby Share).

What is the best way to share Google Photos with anyone on the internet?

This technique generates a public link to the photo(s) you post, making it ideal for sharing material with others who don’t have Google Photos.

On your smartphone or tablet, open the Google Photos app.

Select the photographs or videos you want to share by tapping and dragging them.

Look for the Create link option under the Share symbol that displays.

To share the link, open an app like WhatsApp or Gmail and paste the URL there.

While sharing your images via a link is handy, it isn’t always the most secure technique. This is due to the fact that anyone with the URL can view the shared photos or videos. If you wish to share your photos in a more private fashion, you can use the Google Photos in-app messaging feature or a shared album. If you’re in the same room as the person you want to share the album with, you may use Nearby Transfer to swiftly and wirelessly share photographs and large movies.

How to Use Shared Albums to Share Google Photos

On your smartphone or tablet, open the Google Photos app.

Select Create shared album from the Sharing menu.

After you’ve given the album a title, hit Select photographs to begin selecting images and videos.

When you’ve finished selecting all of the photographs you’ll need, press Share.

Within the Google Photos app, you can now choose which contacts to share.

In their Google Photos app, these contacts will see the shared album.

How to send Google Photos via Messages in the app