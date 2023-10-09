Samsung, popular for its grand product opening, has taken a different approach with the release of the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. These affordable Android tablets were silently inaugurated in India during an online sale event. Let’s dive into the specifications, pricing, and potential impact of these unassuming yet promising tablets. While the global release date remains undisclosed, previous leaks recommend a wider rollout.

The Silent Debut

Unlike Samsung’s usual fanfare, the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9 Plus made their entrance into the market without any formal press release. Their product listings went live on Amazon India over the weekend, coinciding with the country’s online sale season. While Samsung’s strategy may be unconventional, these tablets have garnered attention as potential contenders in the budget Android tablet segment.

Galaxy Tab A9 – Affordable Performance

The Galaxy Tab A9 features an 8.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,340 x 800 and a 60Hz refresh fare. It is generated by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 4GB of RAM, and offers 64GB of storage. The tablet is provided with an 8MP rear camera with autofocus, a 2MP front camera, and a 5,100mAh battery.

Interestingly, the Amazon listing refers to both a Wi-Fi alternative and a Wi-Fi plus 5G variant. Although, it’s important to note that the listing also refers to aid for both a physical SIM and an eSIM, which seems unlikely for the Wi-Fi-only model.

Galaxy Tab A9 Pricing

Samsung has positioned the Galaxy Tab A9 as an affordable option for consumers. The Wi-Fi alternative is cost at Rs. 12,999 ($156), while the 5G alternative comes in at Rs. 15,999 ($192). This competitive pricing places the tablets in a favorable position for budgets conscious buyers seeking reliable Android tablets.

Galaxy Tab A9 Plus

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus possesses an 11-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1200 and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate. It is generated by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (SM6375) processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet has an 8MP rear camera with autofocus, a 5MP front camera, and a 5,100mAh bundle.

However, there are some discrepancies in the product listing, which includes the mention of an S Pen in the package but a lack of confirmation in the box contents. Additionally, it’s not sure whether the tablet will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, as previous leaks have proposed.

Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Pricing

Samsung has cost the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus competitively. The 128GB Wi-Fi alternative is accessible at Rs. 20,999 ($252), while the 64GB 5G variant costs Rs. 22,999 ($276). Costs for the 128GB 5G variant remains unclear. Bookings are now open, with the tablet set to be launched on October 17, 2023.

Samsung’s quiet inauguration of the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has sparked interest in the affordable Android tablet market. With their affordable pricing and respectable specifications, these tablets have the potential to attract consumers seeking cost-effective yet capable devices. As Samsung prepares for a wider global release, the impact of these quietly introduced tablets in the tech world remains to be seen.