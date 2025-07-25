Samsung’s latest foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, is off to a stunning start especially in Europe, where pre-order numbers have skyrocketed past its predecessor. Paired with the stylish and widely praised Blue Shadow colorway, the Fold 7 is quickly proving to be the most desirable foldable yet. As the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7/7 FE, and Watch 8 series roll out worldwide, Samsung appears to be basking in the early success of its next-gen portfolio.

In a quiet but telling statement during the global launch announcement, Samsung revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has outperformed the Z Fold 6 in European pre-orders by more than 50%. While the company hasn’t disclosed exact sales figures, the percentage leap is significant and points to a major consumer shift in the region.

This surge suggests that the foldable form factor is no longer a niche concept in Europe. With improved durability, better multitasking, and a thinner design, the Fold 7 has captured the attention of tech enthusiasts and average consumers alike. For Samsung, this data reinforces its long-term foldable strategy and helps establish the Fold series as a mainstream premium device category.

Design That Feels Like a Regular Phone Until It Opens

One key reason for the Fold 7’s success is its refined form factor. With each generation, Samsung has narrowed the gap between traditional slab phones and foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is thinner and more elegant than ever, making it easier to hold, carry, and use as a regular smartphoneuntil it unfolds into a full-blown tablet.

Despite minor compromises, such as subtle camera bumps and the familiar crease, the Fold 7 feels more like a conventional smartphone than any of its predecessors, while still offering the versatility of a folding display. This is likely what’s drawing more users to the foldable ecosystem in 2025.

Foldable Popularity Spreads Beyond Europe

Samsung’s Fold 7 success isn’t limited to Europe. Reports indicate that pre-order records have also been shattered in South Korea and India, two other major markets for mobile innovation. In both regions, the Fold 7 and Flip 7 have exceeded expectations, signaling a global readiness for foldable adoption.

The combination of innovative design, performance upgrades, and more color variety is clearly paying off for Samsung. While the Fold 6 and earlier versions felt experimental to many, the Fold 7 feels like a polished, everyday-ready device that appeals to both business users and lifestyle consumers.

Blue Shadow Becomes a Global Style Statement

Perhaps one of the most surprising elements of the Fold 7’s launch is the wild popularity of its new Blue Shadow colorway. According to Samsung, Blue Shadow accounts for nearly 40% of global pre-orders for both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7.

This shade, a deep, elegant, and futuristic blue, seems to strike the perfect balance between professional and playful. It reflects the brand’s evolving identity, a blend of cutting-edge technology with premium style.

Blue Shadow is available for both the Fold 7 and Flip 7. The Fold 7 also comes in Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and the online-exclusive Mint, while the Flip 7 is offered in Coralred, Jetblack, and Mint in addition to Blue Shadow.

Availability Expands: 49 Markets and Counting

As of July 25, 2025, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its sibling devices are available in 49 global markets, with Samsung planning to expand availability to over 110 countries in the coming weeks. The rollout includes the Galaxy Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, and the all-new Galaxy Watch 8 series.

The aggressive launch strategy demonstrates Samsung’s confidence in its new foldables, as well as its goal to lead the category globally. Unlike early Fold devices, which had limited availability and were treated as experimental, the Fold 7 is being treated like a true global flagship—and early numbers suggest consumers agree.

Several factors contribute to the Fold 7’s breakout moment:

Refined, thinner design that mimics slab phones

Improved hinge mechanism and durability

Flagship specs including a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and powerful chipset

More accessible pricing options, thanks to Samsung’s trade-in programs and bundled deals

Strong color identity, particularly the buzz around Blue Shadow

Greater market trust built from years of refinement and brand reputation

Together, these elements have made the Galaxy Z Fold 7 not just a hit among early adopters, but a viable choice for the mainstream premium buyer.

With record-setting pre-orders and a surge in public interest, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 marks a turning point for foldable phones—especially in Europe. The success of the Blue Shadow color shows that tech is no longer just about specs; style and personalization matter just as much.

Samsung has refined its foldable formula and delivered a device that finally balances innovation with usability. If this momentum continues, 2025 might be the year that foldables move from the fringe to the forefront and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is leading the charge.