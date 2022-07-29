Gambling in Canada: Why are online casinos on the rise?Gambling in Canada: Why are online casinos on the rise?

Over recent years, gambling has become one of the most important ways of making money while having fun playing different games. The global gambling market is valued at $61.5 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, the value is speculated to rise to $114.4 billion by 2028.

Surprisingly one of the countries contributing to this great figure is Canada. Thinking about Canada, gambling, or online casinos is probably the last thing that comes to mind. However, gambling and online casinos have enjoyed huge growth and adoption in Canada.

According to research, up to 79% of Canadians participate in gambling. Meanwhile, the country also held the record for housing the largest number of online punters in 2021. With these amazing figures, how did Canada rise to the top of top countries by participating in online crypto casinos? Why are online casinos on the rise with no sign of decreased adoption? We’ll share more insight about everything in this article.

Online Casinos in Canada

Canada is one of the most important online casino gaming hubs worldwide. In fact, it has become a central gaming center for online casino operators, casino game providers, and software developers.

Newer and better innovations put Canada at the forefront as a leading gambling country, especially for online crypto casinos. It is also a key gambling jurisdiction as it houses the Kahnawake Gaming Commission (KGC), a body regulating the region’s online casinos.

Why is Online Casino Consistently Growing in Canada

Recovering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a top priority of every individual and business worldwide. During this time, passionate gamblers do not have access to land-based casinos, hence the quick turn to online casinos. Although the lockdown and its aftermath seriously affect everyone, earning from home by staking money in an online casino is a popular source of income among Canadians.

Meanwhile, getting started with winning money by playing your favorite game in an online casino in Canada is easy. Law and regulations around them are flexible. Therefore, unlike in countries with restrictive regulations, you can freely stake your money, even crypto, in a cryptocurrency casino.

For instance, you can freely register and use any legit casino. You can even withdraw your winnings without paying any tax on them. This has made it easier for any Canadian to dabble in online casinos easily.

Besides its non-restrictive gaming laws, innovative gaming services are another reason online casinos are on the rise in Canada. Innovative changes such as the integration of casino cryptocurrency games that allow users to play games with cryptocurrencies. Additionally, there is the provision of more exciting games that gives players a fun and memorable gambling experience.

Another factor boosting the growth of online casinos in Canada is its reliable internet access. It’s important to note that almost every Canadian has access to light speed and reliable internet access. This is simply because most Canadians work remotely from their home, and therefore, they need reliable internet access with low downtime at a lower price. Therefore, this provides room for an interrupted and excellent gambling experience.

Other reasons for the surge in growth of online casinos in Canada include:

Rise in Mobile-first casinos

Mobile smartphones are a huge blessing of technology to online casinos. When online casinos were introduced, you could easily access them on your computer and enjoy your game. However, it is impossible to access these games anywhere. For instance, there’s no way you can play using an online casino on the road or inside a train.

Fortunately, the advent of mobile phones improved accessibility, convenience, and user experience. This has also contributed to the immense growth of online casinos in Canada. As one of the countries with the highest smartphone connection to the internet, an average user will want to earn money and have fun right from their fingertips.

Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are another huge perks that technological advancements have brought to online casinos. Nowadays, there are thousands of crypto casinos online that accept many crypto assets as a mode of payment, especially in Canada.

The privacy and security of blockchain technology make it easier for any punter to stake crypto casino games anonymously and more securely without exposing their personal details. Its decentralization has even made it easier to make transactions in online crypto casinos without any financial restrictions.

Attractive bonuses and a good gaming portfolio

Providing attractive bonuses to test and check out an online casino is another great selling point for regular and crypto casinos online. Many notable casinos provide instant bonuses and promotions for new and existing users. They can sometimes include free bets, spins, tournaments, loyalty rewards, etc.

Top Canadian Online Casinos to Explore

With the rise in the wave of online casinos in Canada, choosing a suitable one may be difficult. There is always a newer addition every day. However, if you’re looking to have the best gaming experience, you can choose from one of the following online and crypto casinos:

Spin Casino: One of the best casinos, if not the best, in Canada, is Spin Casino. It stands out with its great collection of casino games, especially Slots. Intuitive interface, 24/7 support, and accessibility are some of the perks of using Spin Casino. CloudBet: This is one of the best cryptocurrency casinos in Canada. It provides seamless deposits and withdrawals with many cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, it boasts of many games, including popular ones. Also, its interface is user-friendly and intuitive. Coinplay: Coinplay is a multilingual cryptocurrency casino and sports booking platform that offers a wide variety of popular casino games, including table games and slots. There are sign-up bonuses and promotions available for all players. It is also available on mobile devices. BitStarz is one of the forerunners for crypto casinos globally. Launched in 2014, the platform combines traditional payment services with the advantages of blockchain technology to provide seamless gambling services for its users.

Other top online casinos in Canada are:

Jackpot City Casumo mBitCasino 7Bit Casino BetWay Casino

Conclusion

There’s no doubt that online gambling, especially with cryptocurrency casinos in Canada, is full of limitless possibilities. The rise in numbers of punters will further allow for more development and delivery of top-notch casino services with more online casinos and games provided to gamblers.