For many PC gamers, Steam is a digital wonderland, overflowing with titles that promise countless hours of entertainment. But beneath the surface of wishlists and overflowing libraries lurks a dark secret: a collective graveyard of unplayed games, fondly (or not so fondly) referred to as the “pile of shame.” A recent estimation suggests this graveyard holds a staggering amount of treasure – a whopping $19 billion worth of unplayed games on Steam.

This eye-watering figure comes from an analysis of public Steam profiles, which only represent a fraction of the total user base. Extrapolating this data to encompass all Steam accounts paints a picture of a massive disconnect between purchasing and playing.

So, what fuels this phenomenon?

There are several contributing factors.

The Allure of the Deal: Steam’s frequent sales are legendary, offering discounts so deep they become irresistible. The “fear of missing out” (FOMO) kicks in, and gamers snatch up titles they might never get around to playing, simply because the price is too good to pass up.

Backlog Blues: Even with the best intentions, gamers often struggle to keep pace with their ever-growing libraries. Time constraints, the allure of familiar favorites, and the constant influx of new releases all contribute to a backlog that seems perpetually insurmountable.

The Itsuka Effect: “Itsuka,” translates to “someday” in Japanese, and perfectly captures the mentality behind many unplayed purchases. The belief that “someday” there will be ample time to delve into these titles keeps them lingering in the library, a constant reminder of good intentions.

The Paradox of Choice: With millions of games available, choosing what to play can be overwhelming. Analysis paralysis sets in, and gamers default to familiar titles, leaving the new purchases gathering dust.

The psychological impact of this unplayed fortune is a topic of discussion. Some gamers feel a pang of guilt every time they see their library, while others simply shrug it off as a badge of honor – a testament to their love of gaming, even if it remains unexpressed.

However, there’s a silver lining to this digital Scrooge McDuck situation. The existence of the “pile of shame” highlights the passionate nature of the PC gaming community. It’s a community that values experiences, even if those experiences remain locked away on virtual shelves.

So, what can be done to tackle this unplayed mountain range?

Here are a few tips:

Prioritize ruthlessly: Be honest with yourself about the games you’re genuinely interested in playing. Consider refunds or trades for unwanted titles.

Embrace the short experience: Many indies and smaller titles offer concise, yet fulfilling experiences – perfect for a time-crunched gamer.

Buddy Up: Playing with friends can add a layer of social motivation and make even the most daunting backlog more manageable.

Ultimately, the “pile of shame” is a personal battle. But by acknowledging its existence and employing some strategic tactics, gamers can reclaim their libraries and transform them from a monument to unfulfilled desires into a treasure trove of gaming experiences waiting to be unearthed.