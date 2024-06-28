If you are interested in the next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, then you are in for some pretty big leaks that we have to share with you. The next Samsung’s Galaxy unpacking event is imminent, and it will take place on July 10th. However due to some release of certain information in anticipation for these products, we might have an idea how these new phones may possibly look like.

Despite having little class, leaker Evan Blass is known to have the ability of procuring such secrets, and posted some pictures in what appears to be official on X, formerly twitter. If you follow him on the Substack platform, you may have been privileged to view even more additional items. These images seem to be highly realistic and there is no good reason to think that these are not real.

A Sneak Peek at the Galaxy Z Fold Six

Starting from the first one, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Equipped with a triple camera setup on the back side, it is all set to capture the best of you in each mood. The Fold 6 is also featuring wider aspect ratio on both the outer and inner side of the display.

The Fold 6 comes in two sleek colors: silver and navy blue. It thus matters most with experts noting that depending on whether a person loves the classic or something that differentiates him, there is a color for that. And here comes the surprise – thin is indeed in, and it appears that Samsung has reduced the size of the hinge and general dimensions of the Fold 6, making the device as thin as possible.

Head out with the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Now, let me turn the tables and highlight the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. This little gem is depicted in slightly deeper silver and lighter – classy yet discreet. It seems to be rather similar to its previous generation and on first glance you might mistake the two. It has a dual camera system for the outside world with awesome and chic lenses for that perfect selfie moment on Instagram.

The hinge on the Flip 6 seems even thinner now, which is similar to the Fold 6 as discussed above. There are speculations that the Flip 6 will now come equipped with a battery boost as well as massive improvement on the camera. Therefore, you get to capture more selfies without ever having to worry about the battery’s charge!

What’s Inside is Even More Amazing

This new release is said to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and both the Fold 6 and Flip 6 may feature it. This means better efficiency and easier execution of tasks within the operating system. But here’s the catch – some of these improvements could be costly and the equipment could be more expensive. Therefore, for some reason you might require a few more dollars.

What to do Next?

Therefore, let us take our pen and calendar and schedule July 10th as the day that these new gadgets will be showcased. As for dreaming about the foldable screen and slimmer hinge, don’t forget it; they’re nearly ready for production.