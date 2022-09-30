Gamers to bid farewell to FIFA franchise after 30 years

The FIFA franchise has been around for 30 years. It is one of the most popular sports games in the world and it is played by millions of people every day. But now, after 30 years, EA Sports has made the decision to bid farewell.

