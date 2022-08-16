Games Coming to Xbox in August 2022

With the launch of its on-demand game service, Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has announced that new games will be arriving in August 2022. The service launched in 2017 and has continually expanded its game library, adding new titles to keep people interested. Just last month, Far Cry 5 and As Dusk Falls was added to the Xbox Game Pass. We can’t wait to play these games, so keep your eyes peeled for more announcements. Below are the games scheduled to release on Xbox (Consoles, Gamepass & PC) for the rest of August.

Ghost Recon Wildlands – August 2

– August 2 Turbo Golf Racing – August 4

– August 4 Shenzhen I/O – August 4

– August 4 Two Point Campus – August 9

– August 9 Offworld Trading Company – August 11

– August 11 Expeditions: Rome – August 11

– August 11 Cooking Simulator – August 11

– August 11 Little League World Series Baseball 2022 – August 16

August 16 Tribes of Midgard – August 16

August 16 Way of the Hunter – August 16

August 16 Dyna Bomb 2 – August 17

August 17 Droid Trivia – August 17

August 17 Robo Revenge Squad – August 17

August 17 Smash Boats Waterlogged Edition – August 17

August 17 Chameneon – August 18

August 18 Cursed Golf – August 18

August 18 The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands – August 18

August 18 Tilesweeper – August 18

August 18 Arenas of Tanks – August 19

August 19 Madden NFL 23 – August 19

August 19 Rattyvity Lab – August 19

August 19 A Tale of Paper: Refolded – August 19

August 19 Midnight Fight Express – August 23

– August 23 Immortality – August 30

A few games that were originally slated to release in 2022 have already been delayed. Bethesda, for example, announced delays for Starfield and Redfall. Breath of the Wild 2 was also previously scheduled to release in 2022 but is now scheduled to arrive in spring 2023.

Regardless of the delays, 2022 is set to deliver plenty of new content for Xbox gamers. It may not be the year of the sequel to the critically acclaimed Breath of the Wild series, but it’s still a good time to play new games on Xbox. ARK 2 got pushed to 2023, The game is set on an alien planet with dinosaurs. Humans must learn to survive off the land while working together to take down the dinosaurs.

Forza Motorsport: This long-awaited reboot of the classic racing franchise will take advantage of Xbox Series XS consoles, and will feature dynamic light and car damage, real-time ray tracing, and overhauled physics.

If you’re looking for a new game to play, Xbox Game Pass is a great place to start. The service will include up to seven new games for a single month. This is an excellent deal, and Microsoft is continually adding new titles for its subscription service. The subscription service usually adds two waves of games each month. In August, subscribers will have access to two day-one releases as well as a massive AAA game currently available in stores.