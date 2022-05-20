GameStop (GME) NFT Marketplace Beta website discovered

The NFT market, like other blockchain-related frauds like digital currency, has had a particularly terrible month as their alleged “value” fades, and whatever genuine financial worth they may have had plummets through the floor. To which GameStop responds with the abbreviation Haha.

We made the following observation about the market’s uncomfortable circumstances a week ago:

“The market for alternative types of finance is collapsing.” Since November, there has been an 88 percent decrease in the number of “dynamic wallets” and a 92 percent decrease in the number of transactions.

This seems to be primarily attributable to rising borrowing costs, which are suffocating the unluckiest persons while driving the most extravagant individuals to be very cautious in their speculation. Furthermore, few things are more speculative than betting on the widely held notion that individuals own JPG files.

But hold on! Taking into consideration all essential circumstances, the company decided to make public the news of its GameStop NFT commercial facility as well as a vacant site:

Blockchain technology is doing for value what the internet did for communication. Global networks are more competent than ever in associating, coordinating, and carrying out their intentions.

Players will have greater influence if their worth layers are available to the public, do not need authorization, and are objective.

None of this is noteworthy, but what else would you expect from a firm that, in the year 2022, is mostly governed as an image? (in actuality, it treats its employees like feces). Or, on the other hand, from a company that is suddenly going into NFTs, long after it has been obvious that no one outside of the laser-peered at technocult gives a hoot about jpegs of primates, even though it has been plain for a long time.

In terms of images, GameStop published a large number of games in the previous year after hyper-entrepreneur stock youngsters began tampering with the company’s part expenses, appointed a “Reddit legend and former pet food head honcho” to the board of directors, and attempted to transform the company into an Amazon-lite version of itself. All of this was done in an attempt to transform the firm into an Amazon-lite version of itself.

It worked for a while, but now that other “image stocks” are failing, it doesn’t seem so good for GameStop, whose offer prices have dropped by 40% year on year. Although there was a brief period of spectacular growth in April, with the price of a share rising from $78 the previous month to more than $185 in a single trading day, it was insufficient to keep the firm from sliding further and farther behind its 2021 projections.

It is hard to predict any type of success for this, especially given how old it is, but if any people can find a way to make money from old jpegs, it is these people.