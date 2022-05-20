Greedfall 2: The Dying World Announced

The fantasy role-playing game Greedfall is getting a sequel, as recently revealed by publisher Nacon and developer Spiders. Greedfall 2: The Dying World, the sequel to the fantasy old-world adventure game was announced yesterday by developer Spiders and publisher Nacon, a revelation that took many players by surprise. In touting Greedfalls success, NACON and Greedfall developer Spiders announced a sequel to Greedfall is coming, currently expected to come faster than most would have expected. Greedfall developer Spiders is working on the next title in the series, a prequel that takes place three years prior to the events of the original series.

A sequel set three years before the events of the first game, Greedfall 2 will have you playing as an uprooted Teer Fradee native traveling across the continent of Gacane. Scheduled for release in 2024, this upcoming title will act as a prequel to the original GreedFall, and it allows you to explore more developed parts of a unique colonial-themed world as a new character.

Back in 2019, Spiders Studio released GreedFall an action role-playing game set in a unique colonial-themed world, and fans immediately fell in love with Bioware-style storytelling combined with the unique setting, tactical gameplay, and complex class-based battle system. GreedFall 2 is going to be Spider's second title they are working on at the moment, with SteelRise being their other sci-fi action RPG. The sequel is targeted for release in 2024, which is maybe a little surprising when you consider the solid action RPG developer behind GreedFall, Spiders, is also working on Steelrising, due later this year.

After selling two million copies globally, maybe we should not be surprised that Greedfall is getting its very own sequel. Over the years, Greedfall developers Spiders and NACON have announced that Greedfall was popular enough that it had sold more than 2 million copies, which, in turn, was enough to motivate the company to work on the sequel. Working with developer Spiders, Nacon will be expanding upon the original story, since they are basically doing an Island sequel to GreedFall.