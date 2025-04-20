As the gaming world eagerly counts down to the Nintendo Switch 2’s June 5, 2025 launch, major retailers in the U.S. have officially detailed their preorder plans, giving fans a clearer picture of how and when to secure their next-generation console. Following Nintendo’s announcement that preorders will open on April 24th, GameStop, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy have each shared key specifics, and it might be time to set those alarms.

The Switch 2 is Nintendo’s next step in its hybrid console journey, coming in at a launch price of $449.99. A special bundle with Mario Kart World is also set to be available for $499.99. Accompanying this console generation are new games, upgraded accessories, and a surge of fan enthusiasm, all of which are expected to drive preorder demand into the stratosphere.

Initially planned for April 9, Nintendo postponed preorders in the U.S. due to “tariff uncertainties and market fluctuations,” but now that the date is locked, retailers are getting ready for what could be one of the biggest preorder events of the year.

GameStop: In-Store and Online Options

GameStop has confirmed that in-store preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will start when local store doors open on April 24th, offering a brick-and-mortar option for early risers. For those who prefer to secure their order online, digital preorders will begin at 11AM ET on the same day.

Additionally, GameStop has revealed its launch day strategy: all stores will open at 12AM ET on June 5th (or 9PM PT on June 4th) to hand out preorders and start sales. This midnight launch approach harks back to the glory days of console drops and is sure to attract lines of eager fans.

Target: Midnight Preorders Across the Board

Target is taking a full-on digital approach, with online preorders starting at 12AM ET on April 24th. According to Target’s website, this timing applies not only to the console itself but also to games and accessories, allowing consumers to order their entire Switch 2 ecosystem in one go.

This gives early birds a chance to jump in at the stroke of midnight and avoid the disappointment of out-of-stock pages that are all too familiar with big tech releases.

Walmart: Early Bird Gets the Console

Walmart is also joining the 12AM ET preorder window on April 24th. A company spokesperson confirmed that those who preorder by 8AM ET on June 4th will receive their Switch 2 before 9AM on launch day, while supplies last.

This fulfillment promise adds another level of incentive for customers looking for a fast and reliable delivery option. Walmart’s reputation for prompt shipping will likely make it a go-to choice for many buyers.

Best Buy: Details Coming, But Preorders Confirmed

Best Buy has yet to specify a preorder start time, but a post on its official website confirms that preorders will be available on April 24th via both the Best Buy mobile app and BestBuy.com. The retailer hasn’t confirmed whether preorders will also be available in-store, but noted that most physical locations will open for order pickup at 12AM ET on June 5th / 9PM PT on June 4th.

In line with previous launches, Best Buy is expected to see strong demand, and more details are anticipated in the coming days. We’ve reached out to the company for exact timing updates.

Amazon: Still a Mystery

While Amazon is expected to participate in the Switch 2 launch, no preorder date or time has been announced as of this writing. Given Amazon’s significant role in previous console launches, updates are expected soon. Until then, fans should monitor the site and subscribe to restock trackers.

Switch 2 Accessories and Pricing Adjustments

Alongside the console, Nintendo confirmed prices for accessories and games, with several products seeing modest price increases. These include:

Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair: $94.99

Camera Attachment: $54.99

Dock Set: $119.99

256GB Samsung microSD Express Card: $59.99

Both Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) retain their original pricing for launch. However, Nintendo cautioned that future adjustments are possible, stating that “market conditions” may prompt pricing changes down the line.

Preorder Strategy Tips

With multiple retailers launching preorders at different times, here’s a quick strategy guide:

If you want the console ASAP: Try Walmart or GameStop online right at 12AM/11AM ET respectively.

Prefer local pickup and launch night hype? Visit a GameStop or Best Buy store on June 4th at 9PM PT.

Want to order everything at once? Target offers a seamless experience for console, games, and accessories at 12AM ET.

Watching Amazon? Stay tuned and act fast once preorders go live.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 launch on the horizon, April 24th will mark a major moment in gaming this year. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your console, dive into Mario Kart World, or experience Nintendo’s latest innovations, securing a preorder early will be key.

As anticipation continues to build, fans are urged to prepare now—create retailer accounts, enable alerts, and maybe even grab a coffee. Come April 24th, the race for the Switch 2 will officially begin.