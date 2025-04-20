Apple is months away from launching the iPhone 16 series, but excitement is already building around what’s coming next: the iPhone 17 lineup, expected to launch in September 2025. Early leaks and analyst reports suggest a major overhaul, including design changes, upgraded display technology, and the debut of a brand-new model: the iPhone 17 Air. Here’s a complete look at what to expect from Apple’s 2025 flagship smartphones.

Apple is expected to introduce four iPhone models in 2025:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

What’s missing? The iPhone 17 Plus, which is reportedly being discontinued due to lackluster sales. Replacing it is the all-new iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to feature a thinner, sleeker design and a display size of approximately 6.6 inches.

Positioned as a middle ground between the standard and Pro iPhones, the iPhone 17 Air is not a direct replacement for the Plus. Instead, it will serve as a new class of device—comparable to the MacBook Air or iPad Air, with a focus on form factor and weight without sacrificing performance.

Design Overhaul: Thinner, Sleeker, and Lighter

The iPhone 17 Air could represent Apple’s most significant redesign since the iPhone X in 2017. Reports from Bloomberg and supply chain insiders suggest the phone will be between 5.5mm and 6.25mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever made.

In terms of materials, Apple may use aluminum instead of titanium on the Pro models, potentially transitioning part of the glass back to aluminum for better durability and reduced weight. Rumors also point to a new camera layout, with the Pro and Air models possibly featuring a horizontal camera bump across the back—unlike the traditional square module seen in recent years.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could have a half-glass, half-aluminum chassis, while the iPhone 17 Air is expected to sport a center-aligned single-lens camera—a distinct departure from Apple’s usual corner placement.

Display Upgrades: ProMotion and LTPO for All

For the first time, all four iPhone 17 models are expected to feature ProMotion technology, offering a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling, animations, and video playback. This means ProMotion will no longer be exclusive to the Pro models.

Apple is expected to adopt LTPO OLED panels across the entire iPhone 17 range. This advanced display tech supports dynamic refresh rates, improving battery efficiency. It also enables the Always-On Display feature, though it’s unclear if that will remain exclusive to the Pro models.

Additionally, Apple is rumored to be testing a new anti-reflective, more scratch-resistant front display material, which would improve durability beyond the current Ceramic Shield.

Updated Sizes and Layouts

The iPhone 17 lineup will bring a slight shuffle in screen sizes:

iPhone 17: Possibly 6.3 inches (up from 6.1″)

iPhone 17 Air: Around 6.6 inches

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3 inches

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9 inches

If these rumors hold, the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro will be the same size, with the Air sitting between the Pro and Pro Max in dimensions.

3D printed mockups and leaked CAD renders have hinted at this size evolution, and the iPhone 17 Air, in particular, is expected to showcase a unique aesthetic that sets it apart visually.

Camera Changes: Upgraded Front and Rear Lenses

Apple may be planning a major camera upgrade for the iPhone 17 series. Rumors indicate a new 24MP front-facing camera with a six-element lens, which would significantly improve selfie and FaceTime quality.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max might receive a 48MP telephoto lens, up from the current 12MP, offering better zoom performance. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 and the Air model are expected to get single-lens or dual-lens setups, with the Air featuring a 48MP wide camera for sharp photography without the added bulk of triple-lens systems.

Custom Apple Chips: Wi-Fi 7 and Modem Changes

One of the biggest technological changes could come from within. Apple is rumored to debut its own Wi-Fi 7 chip, possibly exclusive to the iPhone 17 Air, offering faster wireless speeds and improved stability.

Additionally, Apple may finally introduce its long-awaited in-house modem chip, replacing Qualcomm components in at least one iPhone 17 model—again, likely the Air. This would mark a major step toward hardware independence for Apple.

With the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple appears ready to shake up the iPhone brand in a way we haven’t seen in years. The addition of the iPhone 17 Air, the elimination of the Plus model, and broad upgrades across displays, cameras, and internal components signal a bold new chapter for the iPhone.

While it’s still early, and more leaks are sure to surface in the coming months, one thing is clear: 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years for the iPhone yet.