MSI’s first-ever handheld gaming device, the MSI Claw, has officially launched in India! Designed with anthropometry, the MSI Claw is the first handheld to feature an Intel Core Ultra processor. MSI promises a 150% gaming performance boost with new BIOS and GPU drivers, ensuring it smoothly runs the top 100 popular games on Steam for an unparalleled gaming experience.

But that’s not all! Alongside the Claw, MSI has also introduced the MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition gaming laptop in the country. Get ready for a thrilling gaming journey with these groundbreaking devices!

MSI Claw and MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition: Pricing and availability revealed!

The much awaited MSI Claw gaming handheld is currently retailing after its recent release. The Ultra 5 model costs Rs 78,990 and has a 512GB SSD; the Ultra 7 model costs Rs 86,990 and has a 512GB SSD.

The Ultra 7 variant, which costs Rs 89,990 and has a 1TB SSD, is for people who want even more capacity. Authorised MSI stores as well as well-known online retailers Amazon and Flipkart sell these state-of-the-art gadgets.

These remarkable models are available at considerably discounted costs at MSI brand shops: Rs 68,990 for the Ultra 5, Rs 76,990 for the Ultra 7 with 512GB SSD, and Rs 79,990 for the Ultra 7 with 1TB SSD. Visit these stores to have a unique bargain. Now is the ideal moment to explore the world of portable gaming with the MSI Claw thanks to this amazing offer.

MSI has introduced the MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition in India in addition to the handheld. This robust gaming laptop, which starts at Rs 1,67,990, promises to take your gameplay to new levels. Gamers are sure to love the Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition because of its advanced features and strong performance.

The MSI Claw is packed with features that make it a game-changer in handheld gaming. Its 7-inch 120Hz display offers stunningly accurate colors, and the ergonomic design ensures precise control for every move.

Advanced cooling technology keeps it running smoothly without overheating, while the large battery with fast charging means you can enjoy extended gaming sessions. Plus, the customizable software lets you tailor your gaming experience to your preferences.

The robust Hall Effect sensors used in the MSI Claw’s buttons and triggers ensure accuracy and lifespan while also making the device comfortable to use in one’s palm. The Claw can play over 100 games with ease according to MSI’s suggested settings for optimum performance. These options are available on the official website, along with tutorials, software updates, and community information. With the MSI Claw, immerse yourself in an unmatched gaming experience.

MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition: Top Features Unveiled

In honour of the 20th anniversary of MSI and Monster Hunter laptops, MSI has introduced the Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition, a limited edition model, in India. This limited-edition laptop pays homage to the renowned game franchise with its distinctive touchpad design, eye-catching 24-zone RGB keypad, and breathtaking Rathalos carving.

The Crosshair 16 HX offers unmatched speed and exceptionally lifelike graphics thanks to its cutting-edge Intel CPU and Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with ray tracing. Whether exploring huge planets or facing off against formidable opponents, gamers can personalise their gaming experience with the RGB keyboard and experience fluid gameplay.

Conclusion

