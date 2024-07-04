OnePlus revealed on Wednesday that their much awaited summer event in Milan, Italy, on July 16 would see the release of a new Nord smartphone, most likely the OnePlus Nord 4.

All-new OnePlus Nord Smartphone – What do we know so far?

“Some say it’s impossible to make a smartphone with the strength, sophistication, and enduring quality of metal in the 5G era,” said the strong teaser that accompanied the announcement. We advocate “Never Settle.” Etched on a sleek metal card, this message alludes to the oncoming Nord with its sturdy metal frame. Prepare yourselves for OnePlus’s highly anticipated and innovative unveiling!

Prepare yourselves for the newest OnePlus buzz: all indications suggest that the much anticipated OnePlus Nord 4 will make its grand appearance during the company’s summer event in Milan, Italy on July 16.

The news, which was first revealed this past Wednesday, has excited both OnePlus fans and tech aficionados. Expectations are high for what looks to be a demonstration of state-of-the-art innovation and elegant design as excitement grows. You won’t want to miss this event, so mark your calendars!

Strong Hints and Exciting Expectations: What the OnePlus Nord 4 May Bring

The OnePlus Nord 4’s Cutting Edge Features

Choudhary’s recent X post has everyone buzzing about the upcoming Nord 4! This powerhouse is set to feature the cutting-edge Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, promising lightning-fast performance. But that’s not all – it’s also sporting a stunning 6.74-inch OLED Tianma U8+ display, boasting a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an eye-popping peak brightness of 2150 nits.

While we’re still on the edge of our seats waiting to see if it’ll have a flat or curved screen, the leaks have tantalizingly hinted at a 50MP primary camera paired with an ultrawide-angle lens. This phone is shaping up to be a real game-changer!

What Makes the OnePlus Nord 4 a Real Showstopper: Power, Performance & Price

With a multitude of amazing features, the OnePlus Nord 4 is set to wow! Talk about keeping charged with a powerful 5,500mAh battery and lightning-fast 100W charging! It also has the always useful alert slider, a dual speaker arrangement for immersive sound, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of software, OxygenOS 14—a stylish overlay on top of Android 14—is scheduled to debut.

In addition, OnePlus guarantees four years of security updates and three major OS updates, so your smartphone will always be up to date and safe. The Nord 4 sounds like a true show-stopper according to this leak!

The pricing of Rs 31,999 for the Nord 4 was alluded to in Choudhary’s prior leak, an unusual turn of events. The key issue is this, though, can the Nord 4 live up to the leaked photos that we’ve seen, even if we’re excitedly awaiting its formal release. I can feel the tension building!

Awaiting the huge revelation of more items anticipated at their forthcoming summer event, OnePlus has had us on the edge of our seats. The rumours that there could be a few more fascinating items in store are generating a lot of anticipation. It looks like it will be a big occasion!

Conclusion

So what will we get to see with all new OnePlus Nord smartphone? As days passes by, we will get to see more new details for this Nord phone.