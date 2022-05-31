Log In Register
Gaming Technology Terms in English banned in France

Riya Ghosh
GamingTechUncategorizedWorld

In order to safeguard their language puritythe French Government debarred the use English language in the gaming technology termsOn Mondaythe officials of the French government reconsidered the law of using English as a tech gaming language.

Some translations done per the step taken by the government are patentOn the other handsome of it seems to be quite tense. “Progamer” translated as “joueur professionnel” is one of the obvious translations. “Streamer” becomes “joueuranimateur en direct” which appears a little strained.

Source: Forbes

In their interview with AFPthe French ministry of culture said the tech gaming zone was filled with British EnglishThis could have been a language barrier for the  French people who are not in the video gaming sector.

It is seen that the French Government occasionally raises serious caution about the degradation of their language across the English Channel and in recent times across the Atlantic ocean.

Académie Françaisethe age-old language inspectors of France earlier in February warned about this continuous debasement of the language is unavoidableThe watchdogs have drawn their attention to some terms being used in FranceThis included the train operator SNCFs brand “Ouigo” and the export transactions such as “big data” and “drivein”.

Having said thata few changes made on Monday were recorded in the formal accountThese changes have been made compulsory for the government workers.

Various English gaming terms were substituted into the French languageSome of these translations include “cloud gaming” which will now be termed as “jeu video en nuage” while “eSports” will now be read as “jeu video de competition”.

According to the statement given by the ministryspecialists looked for the existence of French words in gaming websites and journalsThe only motive behind this measure was to let the people have easy communication.

Now it is to be seen if the French men use these terms at a wider level or not as a wide population of France even after the deception of restriction and receiving a warning from the government uses English terms such as “email” rather than its French translation “courriel“.

The French officials are distressed by the fact that English terms are spreading across France rapidlyDuring the election “Made in France” was a popular exhibition among the politiciansAs noted the name of the fair was also in the English language and it is being used in business and for other purposes very commonly.

 

 

 

