Gaming Technology Terms in English banned in France

In order to safeguard their language purity, the French Government debarred the use English language in the gaming technology terms. On Monday, the officials of the French government reconsidered the law of using English as a tech gaming language.

Some translations done per the step taken by the government are patent. On the other hand, some of it seems to be quite tense. “Pro–gamer” translated as “joueur professionnel” is one of the obvious translations. “Streamer” becomes “joueur–animateur en direct” which appears a little strained.

In their interview with AFP, the French ministry of culture said the tech gaming zone was filled with British English. This could have been a language barrier for the French people who are not in the video gaming sector.

It is seen that the French Government occasionally raises serious caution about the degradation of their language across the English Channel and in recent times across the Atlantic ocean.

Académie Française, the age-old language inspectors of France earlier in February warned about this continuous debasement of the language is unavoidable. The watchdogs have drawn their attention to some terms being used in France. This included the train operator SNCF’s brand “Ouigo” and the export transactions such as “big data” and “drive–in”.

Having said that, a few changes made on Monday were recorded in the formal account. These changes have been made compulsory for the government workers.

Various English gaming terms were substituted into the French language. Some of these translations include “cloud gaming” which will now be termed as “jeu video en nuage” while “eSports” will now be read as “jeu video de competition”.

According to the statement given by the ministry, specialists looked for the existence of French words in gaming websites and journals. The only motive behind this measure was to let the people have easy communication.

Now it is to be seen if the French men use these terms at a wider level or not as a wide population of France even after the deception of restriction and receiving a warning from the government uses English terms such as “email” rather than its French translation “courriel“.

The French officials are distressed by the fact that English terms are spreading across France rapidly. During the election “Made in France” was a popular exhibition among the politicians. As noted the name of the fair was also in the English language and it is being used in business and for other purposes very commonly.