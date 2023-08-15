Gangwal family launches mega $450mn block deal in Interglobe Aviation

The parent firm of IndiGo, the largest airline in India, Interglobe Aviation, is reportedly working on a massive deal, according to reports, which is a huge move for the aviation sector. According to reports, the Gangwal family, lead by co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, is seeking to raise an astounding $450 million (about Rs 3,735 crore) through a block trade, which would be the greatest amount to date in their ongoing stake reduction operation. Experts and insiders in the business have paid close attention to this development, which may herald changes in Interglobe Aviation’s and the airline industry as a whole.

Gradual Unraveling: A Strategic Approach to Stake Reduction

The Gangwal family has been meticulously carrying out their plan to reduce their interest in Interglobe Aviation. The family sold off a 2.8% share for Rs 2,000 crore in September 2022, and then sold another 4% stake for Rs 2,900 crore in February 2023. This methodical strategy is in line with Rakesh Gangwal’s decision to leave the company’s board of directors in February 2022 and his pledge to gradually reduce the family’s ownership interest. The family’s present ownership, which is 29.72%, reflects their desire to maintain a strong presence while maximizing the value of their holdings.

A Gargantuan Deal: Unveiling the Details

According to those with direct knowledge of the situation, the Gangwal family intends to sell about 4% of their interest through this large-scale block trade. The offer floor price for the transaction is Rs 2,400 per share, representing a 5.8% discount from the company’s most recent closing price of Rs 2,549 per share. If this transaction is completed successfully, it might have a significant impact on the market dynamics, the company’s value, and the shareholder landscape. Given that Interglobe Aviation currently has a market value of over Rs 98,313 crore, this stake reduction effort significantly increases the liquidity of the business.

Investment Powerhouses: The Advisory Team

Leading investment banks in the financial sector are directing the strategic shift. The Gangwal family has requested advice from Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan regarding this potential sale. Their experience and in-depth knowledge of the industry are anticipated to be crucial to the achievement of this stake reduction arrangement. The participation of such respectable organizations highlights both the size of the transaction and the growing interest of major international financial institutions in India’s aviation industry.

Impact on Interglobe Aviation and the Sector at Large

The huge deal now in the works is anticipated to have a variety of effects on Interglobe Aviation as well as the aviation industry as a whole. First off, the strategic stake reduction can increase the company’s financial flexibility and liquidity. The substantial infusion of cash will give Interglobe Aviation the tools it needs to improve operations, invest in expansion plans, and face the difficulties presented by the ever-changing aviation industry.

The market’s expanded supply of shares may also change the composition of the company’s shareholders. A decrease in the Gangwal family’s ownership interest would open the door for new institutional investors or even possible industry consolidation efforts. This development might also affect corporate decision-making because new participants might bring new viewpoints and suggestions to the table.

From a larger viewpoint, the big deal has an impact on India’s whole aviation industry. IndiGo enjoys a strong position as the biggest airline in the nation and acts as a gauge for the health of the sector. One of its co-founders’ ongoing share reductions reflects not only the family’s financial plan but also how they see the future of the sector. Other companies in the market might take notice of this move and adopt similar tactics or realign their plans.

Conclusion

The Gangwal family’s strategic share reduction is the driving force behind the upcoming big deal at Interglobe Aviation, which has the potential to completely transform both the business and the Indian aviation industry. This exercise, which has the potential to raise a mind-boggling $450 million, is a reflection of the family’s meticulously thought-out strategy to maintain a dominant position while utilizing their holdings for strategic growth. The significance of the agreement is further highlighted by the participation of premier investment banks, as well as by the growing interest of global financial powerhouses in India’s aviation sector. The reverberations of this huge merger will undoubtedly alter the course of Interglobe Aviation and the sector as a whole as the aviation industry goes through revolutionary transformations.

