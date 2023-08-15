Sam Bankman, the 31-year-old former billionaire, is accused of seven counts of conspiracy and fraud related to the collapse of the exchange in the latest indictment. He has asserted his innocence in the past, even though reports suggest that SBF used customer funds for political donations. According to Reuters, “Bankman-Fried’s spectacular rise in the cryptocurrency industry allowed him to earn an astounding net worth of USD 26 billion, enabling him to become a substantial donor to several Democratic candidates.

This financial pressure was a major motivator in his alleged theft of client monies for political gain. Initially, under house arrest, Bankman-Fried had his bond revoked by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan after the latter determined that there was reason to suspect that Bankman-Fried attempted to tamper with witnesses.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded “not guilty” to all of the felony accusations he is facing. The suspected fraudster is currently free on bail and residing in Palo Alto, California, at the multi-million dollar home of his parents. On October 2, 2023, he will stand trial in the Southern New York District Court.

The Objective of the Political Donation

You might be asking why, from his regal throne as the blockchain industry’s golden boy, Bankman-Fried had such a strong interest in politics. The indictment claims that his objective was to keep regulators out of his prized crypto verse. Prosecutors claimed that the defendant “persisted in the campaign finance scheme at least in part to improve his reputation in Washington, D.C., raise FTX’s profile, and win over candidates who could aid in the passage of legislation beneficial to FTX or Bankman-Fried’s agenda, such as legislation about regulatory oversight over FTX and its industry..”

The Event of Diversion of Fund

According to the prosecution, SBF made political donations using customer funds that were taken from FTX subsidiary Alameda Research. Prosecutors allege that he concealed his acts by diverting funds from Alameda into the personal accounts of FTX officials, who then made donations in their names. Charges relating to the collapse of FTX in November of last year have been brought before New York District Judge Lewis Kaplan and include wire fraud, securities fraud, commodities fraud, and money laundering.

Bankman-Fried, who once reportedly had a net worth of US$26 billion, is charged with trying to utilise the political clout gained through donations to influence Congress and regulatory bodies in favour of laws favouring FTX. One of the biggest fundraisers in Washington, Bankman-Fried, is thought to have given more than $40 million to politicians in 2022. He claims to have given to Republicans through “dark” donations, yet he has donated primarily to Democrats.

Oct. 2 is the day of the initial trial for fraud and money laundering allegations. Judge Kaplan said Bankman-Fried “likely” tampered with at least two witnesses, including Caroline Ellison, the CEO of Alameda Research and Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend, at a New York district hearing on Friday, and he was imprisoned and had his bail revoked. To affect how people perceived Ellison, he is accused of giving a New York Times reporter access to her private journals. In December 2022, Bankman-Fried was detained in the Bahamas on charges of multibillion-dollar fraud associated with the collapse of the FTX exchange. He continues to hold his innocence, and he has entered a not-guilty plea to every accusation.

But in addition to the donations made in SBF’s name alone, the discredited cryptocurrency pioneer reportedly forced two of his executives to act as so-called “straw donors” and listed dozens of gifts in their names. According to the indictment, Bankman-Fried wanted to avoid having his firm or personal brand identified with either political viewpoint, so he devised a coverup plan to hide their involvement with the money and its intended political influence. All of the man’s Republican donations were hidden, to quote him. And the reason wasn’t because of regulations; rather, it was due to how extremely leftist reporters get when someone donates to a Republican.

Also Read: PayPal cryptocurrencies hub gets rolled out for exclusive customers.

Comments

comments