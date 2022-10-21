Garmin Venu Sq 2 & Venu Sq 2 Music Edition launched in India

Garmin India has finally launched new two different smartwatch series within the Indian smartwatch market, these new smartwatch has been launched as a new premium category smartwatch.

To give you a brief about this new smartwatch, one of the main features of this smartwatch is its great long-lasting battery life which is claimed to be there for around 11 days. Also, the music edition model gets the support for storing around 500 plus songs locally and then can be used to listen to the stored songs.

Besides all these mentioned features, there are way more things on the health and software side, so without any further waits, let’s take a deep dive into this Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music Edition’s features and pricing.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music Edition – Features

That was about the introduction side, lets’s now jump to the specification and feature side for the Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Sq 2 Music smartwatches. As both of these smartwatches are health-centric plus premium category watches, there are so many premium as well as health features embedded in this watch.

On the front side, we get a comparatively smaller screen which is spread around 1.4-inches in size. The display has been housed under a rectangular design and also comes with touch support. Garmin has gone with an AMOLED panel, so this screen does get a premium look as well as it will be helping towards extending battery life to some extent.

Here both of smartwatch comes with most of similar features which include featuring 25+ preloaded health-centric modes which include walking, running, cycling, and tennis modes. This smartwatch also comes with a dedicated GPS chip which will be helping with accessing directions to different places.

Talking about the health sensors, this smartwatch comes with a dedicated heart rate monitor, period tracker and also body temperature sensor, and also sleep tracker which will be helping towards tracking your health condition.

This smartwatch also comes with a dedicated preloaded set of workout modes, which includes cardio, strength, Yoga, and also HIIT set of workouts. All of these features can be accessed with the help of a dedicated health app coming from Garmin.

Talking about the difference between Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Sq 2 Music smartwatches, here the Music Edition model gets extra support for storing up to 500 songs.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Sq 2 Music smartwatches – Price

Talking about the pricing side, these Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Sq 2 Music smartwatches were launched for a starting price of Rs. 27,992 for the standard Venu Sq 2, and then the Music Edition model was launched for Rs. 33,490.