Renders for Apple iPhone SE 4 leaked – Showing XR like design

Apple iPhone SE series as being among the smartphones coming from Apple which has been getting the attention of many potential buyers. However, after launching a total of three different generations there has been slow growth in sales of this smartwatch but still, there has been the main factor that has been impacting the entire Apple iPhone SE model sales, which is its design.

Apple iPhone SE 4 design inspired by previously launched Apple iPhone XR

One of the main factors about the design side is that Apple iPhone SE came with an older model where the chipset and features were housed within a smaller and outdated design which was in the Apple iPhone 8 series. However, for the pricing it was launched, there were already modern-looking Android smartphones coming which gave Apple tough competition to compete with these Android phones.

Apple has understood the issue, and seemingly they are working towards introducing a design change where we will get to see comparatively smaller bezels and a notch in the front. Talking more about this upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4, the design is expected to be inspired by the previously launched Apple iPhone XR.

Apple’s plan towards bringing back their iPhone XR has already been speculated for a long time but now we have leaks coming out from tipsters like Jon Prosser who says that this Apple iPhone SE 4 will feature a similar design inspired by Apple iPhone XR.

Talking more about the design side, Apple has been slowly moving up towards bringing design changes to their smartphones. Last year’s model which was the Apple iPhone 13 series and was launched with a design upgrade on the notch, where the notch was again trimmed down to a smaller form factor size.

Expected Specification of Apple iPhone SE 4

Talking about the specification side, this Apple iPhone SE 4 was launched with the latest specification like getting the power from that year’s flagship Bionic SoC. For this model, we feel that Apple won’t be going with the same trend as the A15, and also A16 are little expensive chipset, and also as the non-pro iPhone 14 series featured the A15 Bionic chipset which is already a year-old SoC, we feel that Apple will not be following the same trend this time.

As of now, there are no such updates regarding when we will get to see this new SE model make its way to launch, but going with leaks and rumors, we have speculations claiming that the launch for this smartphone will be probably set for the year 2023 or if delayed can be moved to 2024. We will be updating you more about the launch of this smartphone later.