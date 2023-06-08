Gary Gensler accused of being incompetent for regulatory crackdown on Coinbase

In a stunning turn of events, Gary Gensler, the chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has been accused of being incompetent in his recent crackdown on Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange. Gensler’s actions have been met with sharp criticism from lawmakers and industry experts, accusing him of overstepping his authority and showing a blatant disregard for congressional oversight. According to a Democratic congressman, “By portraying crypto as the villain, he is attempting to position himself as a political hero.”

Gary Gensler’s Overreach Undermines Congressional Efforts in Digital Asset Regulation

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently involved in a multi-faceted conflict with entities in the digital asset industry, which escalated this week with the filing of lawsuits against Binance Holdings Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. These two exchanges are widely recognized as among the largest cryptocurrency platforms globally.

However, a mounting belief among members of Congress and former regulators is that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, accused of being incompetent, has taken on more than he can handle and is undermining the legislative endeavors aimed at regulating the digital asset industry.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democratic representative from New York, expressed his strong disapproval of the recent enforcement action against Coinbase, stating that it exemplifies a severe case of regulatory overreach. In his words to MarketWatch, he emphasized that the action demonstrates a complete disregard for Congress, which is actively working on developing a comprehensive framework for cryptocurrency regulation.

Growing Displeasure: Gensler’s Frustration with the Cryptocurrency Industry

Through his speeches, congressional hearings, and media appearances, Gensler has increasingly shown his discontentment with the cryptocurrency industry. In an April congressional panel, he expressed his astonishment, stating, “Having been involved in finance for 40 years… I have never witnessed a sector so lacking in compliance with laws enacted by Congress.”

As a member of the House Financial Services Committee responsible for overseeing the SEC, Torres believes that Gensler’s current position reflects a significant shift in his perspective on the technology since his time teaching a course on blockchain and money at MIT in 2018.

According to Torres, Gensler’s interpretation of the law has been consistently evolving. Torres noted that Gensler has transitioned from being a supporter of cryptocurrencies to adopting a more skeptical stance, a shift that Torres believes is politically motivated. Torres suggests that Gensler is portraying cryptocurrencies as the antagonist in order to position himself as a political hero. To this, SEC refused to make any comments.

Persistent Criticism: Republican Members Maintain Opposition to Gensler’s Leadership

In recent days, Republican members of the House Financial Services Committee have continued to express their longstanding criticism of Gary Gensler, who was appointed by President Biden.

During an event on Monday, Arkansas Representative French Hill, who chairs the House subcommittee on digital assets, stated that the actions taken against Coinbase and Binance were merely an attempt to divert attention and cover up the SEC’s failure to prevent the collapse of FTX. Hill referred to the FTX collapse as “the largest fraud and the most significant wrongdoing in the history of American finance.”

While Gary Gensler was accused of being incompetent, he has been emphasizing the number of crypto-related enforcement cases brought by the SEC, estimating it to be around 140 in a recent interview.

Regulatory Landscape and Legislative Outlook: Uncertainty Surrounds Cryptocurrency Oversight

Moustakis argues that the Coinbase case, which focuses on the failure to register as a securities exchange rather than alleging fraud, is a poor use of the SEC’s enforcement efforts. The lawsuit centers on the SEC’s claim that certain tokens offered on Coinbase, such as Solana and Cardano, are securities, although the legal status of these tokens is still ambiguous.

These cases will require significant resources from the SEC, as they involve multiple popular cryptocurrencies. The SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, for instance, which was filed under former Chairman Jay Clayton, has been ongoing for over two years and involves a single token. The expansion of the SEC’s claims to numerous cryptocurrencies increases the number of stakeholders with a vested interest in the litigation’s outcome.

Industry representatives view these enforcement actions as part of a broader “war against crypto” by the U.S. government. They are now looking to Congress for new legislation that establishes a comprehensive framework for cryptocurrency regulation. Former assistant U.S. attorney Katherine Dowling argues that urgent action is required, advocating for a crypto market structure bill that balances consumer protection and industry growth.

As the SEC’s enforcement actions against Coinbase and Binance unfold, questions arise about the allocation of regulatory resources and the clarity of the law regarding cryptocurrencies. Industry representatives call for Congress to pass comprehensive crypto legislation, but the pace and effectiveness of legislative action remain uncertain. The outcome of these cases and the ongoing regulatory and legislative discussions will significantly shape the future of cryptocurrency regulation in the United States.

