Amazon is reportedly planning an ad-supported tier for Prime Video

E-commerce giant Amazon is in conversation to start an ad-supported version of Prime Video, as per a report from The Wall Street Journal. Citing sources familiar with the situation from the outlet said that the discussions are still in the “early stages” but have been happening over the period of last few weeks.

Recently, Amazon will enable Prime Video as part of its $14.99 every month Prime membership or for $8.99 per month as a standalone subscription. Users can connect on other ad-free subscriptions to services like Max, Paramount Plus, and Showtime through Prime Video Channels.

During the event, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said, “Max Ad-Lite subscribers get all the same content as ad-free subscribers. See only three or four minutes of ads per hour and pay just $9.99 a month.”

According to the WSJ, Amazon is, at present, checking distinct methods it could imply ads in Prime Video, showcasing more ads to existing Prime subscribers and then giving an “option to pay more for an ad-free alternative and other features.” The ad breaks will allegedly be “short,” but there’s no word if it will compete Max’s promised three to four minutes of ads every hour or how much the tier will cost. Amazon denied to comment.

It would be clear for Prime Video to offer an ad-supported version, as the e-commerce giant is already submerged into the advertising industry, which rose to $9.5 billion in revenue as per its latest earnings report. Amazon is also adding up on Freevee, its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, by adding content from Prime Video, like The Summer I Turned Pretty and A League of Their Own. Since Amazon (and almost every other tech company) deals with layoffs and unpredictable economic conditions, an ad-supported tier could assist Amazon bring in more money.