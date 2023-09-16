Gemini’s legal team accuses DCG: For Alleged Deception in Genesis Bankruptcy Case

Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins, has launched a scathing attack on Digital Currency Group (DCG), accusing them of ‘gaslighting’ Genesis creditors. This latest development has sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency community as Gemini’s legal team accuses DCG and could have far-reaching implications for the ongoing Genesis bankruptcy case. The Genesis bankruptcy case has been a contentious issue within the cryptocurrency industry since it was filed in early 2022. Genesis, a cryptocurrency lending platform, went bankrupt after a series of unfortunate events, leaving many creditors in the lurch. DCG, a prominent blockchain investment firm led by Barry Silbert, emerged as one of the primary stakeholders in the case, representing the interests of numerous Genesis creditors.

Gemini’s Legal Team Counters DCG’s Recovery Plan with Strong Accusations

Attorneys representing Gemini Trust have strongly objected to a proposal put forth by Digital Currency Group (DCG) on behalf of Genesis Global creditors. In a legal filing dated September 15, submitted to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, Gemini’s legal team accused DCG of engaging in manipulative tactics by making “fabricated, deceptive, and inaccurate statements” within the proposed recovery plan. This recovery plan, which was presented to the bankruptcy court on September 13, suggested that unsecured creditors might potentially receive a “70–90% recovery, with a substantial portion of the recovery in digital currencies.” Furthermore, it outlined expectations of “approximately 95–110%” recovery for claims made by Gemini Earn users.

As per the legal representatives, DCG’s intention appeared to be luring the Gemini Lenders into accepting an arrangement that would enable the company to settle for less than its alleged obligations. The lawyers emphasized the need for DCG to substantially enhance the terms of the loans extended to Genesis without using the Genesis bankruptcy proceedings as a pretext for justifying their actions within the recovery plan.

The filing dated September 15 stated, “In an attempt to divert the attention of Genesis creditors from the inconvenient realities of its evidently insufficient and unfair proposal, DCG highlights prospective recovery rates that are, at best, misleading and, at worst, deceptive. It should be unequivocally clear: Under the current ‘agreement in principle,’ Gemini Lenders will not, in practical terms, receive anything even remotely resembling the proposed recovery rates in actual value.”

The Genesis Legal Saga Unravels Amidst Crypto Giants and Market Turmoil

The legal dispute encompassed complexities involving both the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini and DCG, primarily stemming from the financial ties to the Gemini Earn program, which had received funding from Genesis. Genesis ceased withdrawals in November 2022, attributing its decision to the fallout from FTX’s collapse and the tumultuous market conditions prevailing at that moment. Consequently, in January 2023, Genesis filed for bankruptcy.

According to court documents submitted by Gemini, Genesis had outstanding debts exceeding $3.5 billion owed to its top 50 creditors when it initiated its Chapter 11 filing. In a bid to recover assets valued at over $1.1 billion for approximately 232,000 Earn users, the cryptocurrency exchange lodged a claim in May. Additionally, Gemini pursued legal action against DCG and its CEO, Barry Silbert, in June, levelling accusations of fraudulent activity.

Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of Gemini, made a noteworthy statement in June, alleging, “Barry was not only the architect and instigator of the fraudulent schemes perpetrated by DCG and Genesis against creditors, but he was also directly and personally involved in executing them.”

Furthermore, in January, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission initiated a civil lawsuit against both Gemini and Genesis on the grounds of allegedly marketing unregistered securities through the Earn program. While the two companies moved to dismiss the case in May, it was still pending at the time of this publication.

The Genesis bankruptcy case continues to be a contentious and complex legal battle, marked by accusations of fraud and deception involving prominent cryptocurrency players. As Gemini’s legal team accuses DCG, the fate of Genesis creditors hangs in the balance, with potential implications for the cryptocurrency industry’s regulatory landscape. The outcome of this ongoing legal saga will undoubtedly be closely monitored, serving as a reminder of the evolving challenges and legal intricacies within the crypto ecosystem.

