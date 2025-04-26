General Motors has issued a stop-sale order and a full recall for every full-size pickup and SUV equipped with its 6.2-liter L87 V8 engine produced between 2021 and 2024. This action follows months of increasing owner complaints about sudden engine failures, culminating in an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) earlier this year.

In an official dealer bulletin posted on the gmc-trucks.com forums, GM confirmed that a defect relating to motor vehicle safety had been identified. The bulletin detailed that vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL are affected.

The Problem: Defective Engine Components

According to GM’s communication to dealers, the issue stems from manufacturing defects in the connecting rods and/or crankshaft components of the L87 engines. These flaws can lead to catastrophic engine damage and complete engine failure, resulting in a loss of propulsion and a heightened risk of a crash.

To address the situation, GM instructed dealers to inspect affected vehicles. Units that pass inspection will receive a change to a higher-weight engine oil (0W-40 instead of the standard 0W-20), a new oil fill cap, and an updated owner’s manual insert. Vehicles that fail inspection will likely require engine replacement.

Official Response and Next Steps

A GM spokesperson issued a statement emphasizing the company’s commitment to customer safety:

“GM will voluntarily recall certain 2021-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV models equipped with 6.2L L87 engines to resolve manufacturing issues affecting some engines. The safety and satisfaction of our customers are the highest priorities for the entire GM team, and we’re working to address this matter as quickly as possible.”

NHTSA’s ongoing “Preliminary Evaluation” into the 2019-2024 L87-equipped models cites nearly 350 customer complaints, underscoring the seriousness of the issue.

What About 2025 Models?

Fortunately for potential buyers, the 2025 GM models appear to be unaffected by these issues. According to sources, engines for the 2025 model year were built with updated tooling designed to eliminate the defect.

However, availability remains tight. While dealer lots are filling up with 2025 GM trucks and SUVs, 6.2-liter V8 models are notably scarce. Diesel-powered variants are currently easier to find, suggesting that GM’s production lines are still heavily tied up managing engine replacements for recalled vehicles.

Real-World Impact on Customers

The shortage of 6.2-liter 2025 models isn’t just theoretical. Automotive expert Chey Eisenman shared her ongoing struggle: after dealing with a blown engine in her 2023 Escalade, she managed to secure a replacement but is still waiting for delivery of a new 2025 Escalade she ordered months ago.

Her story reflects the broader impact of the L87 crisis—not just for current owners but also for prospective buyers waiting for new vehicles.

Looking Ahead

While GM’s proactive recall and inspection program may help rebuild customer confidence, it’s clear that the L87 saga has left a significant mark. Both dealerships and customers will be feeling the ripple effects for months to come as GM works to navigate this major service and supply chain challenge.