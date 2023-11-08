General Motors Hits Pause on Cruise Origin Autonomous Van Production

General Motors (GM) has made a strategic decision to temporarily halt the production of its fully autonomous Cruise Origin van, citing concerns about the safety of self-driving vehicles. This move follows a recent incident involving a Cruise Origin vehicle that resulted in minor injuries to two pedestrians, raising questions about the effectiveness of Cruise’s safety systems and the readiness of self-driving vehicles for widespread use.

This announcement was initially reported by Forbes, revealing that Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt disclosed the company’s decision during an all-hands meeting. According to Vogt, GM has already produced hundreds of Origin vehicles, and the pause in production is deemed suitable “for the near-term until we are ready to resume.” This production halt represents a significant setback for GM’s ambitious plans to introduce self-driving cars to the market, considering the substantial investments in Cruise technology. It also implies that the reception of the Cruise Origin van has been slower than expected.

Slow Sales and Demand Trends

The Cruise Origin van has seen production figures rise year by year, yet sales have not followed the same trajectory. In 2022, GM produced 100 units but sold only 50, marking a slow start. The situation in 2023 is a tad better with 200 units produced and 100 sold, although demand appears relatively flat. However, the projected figures for 2024 indicate a production pause and no sales, signifying a declining trend. Secondly, the vehicle’s expected price tag of around $100,000 places it out of reach for many potential buyers. Additionally, the vehicle’s relative newness in the market has resulted in limited public awareness about its existence and capabilities.

A GM spokesperson provided some insight, stating, “We are concluding production on a small number of pre-commercial vehicles and plan to temporarily pause production afterward.” The spokesperson emphasized GM’s belief in the transformative potential of autonomous vehicles, with the Cruise Origin playing a pivotal role in this journey.

Challenges in AV industry

Cruise, GM’s autonomous car unit, faced a significant setback when California regulators suspended its license last month, leading to the suspension of nationwide operations. This was due to concerns over the safety of self-driving vehicles.

In February 2022, Cruise petitioned U.S. regulators for permission to deploy up to 2,500 self-driving Origin vehicles annually, with no traditional human controls like steering wheels. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which initially expected a swift decision on the petition, has since initiated a new investigation into Cruise’s safety measures for pedestrians.

It’s essential to note that GM is not the only company encountering challenges in the autonomous vehicle sector. Other prominent companies, including Ford, Waymo, and Zoox, have also faced regulatory scrutiny and technical obstacles on their path to autonomous transportation. In 2016, Uber temporarily halted its self-driving car program after a fatal accident involving one of its vehicles. Despite these setbacks, the self-driving car industry is still expected to grow in the coming years.

The Tech Collaboration Marvel

The Cruise Origin vehicle, manufactured in Detroit, is the result of a collaborative effort between GM, Cruise, and Honda. The recent suspension of production highlights the complex landscape of autonomous vehicles, with safety concerns, pricing issues, and limited public awareness remaining significant challenges.

In response to regulatory investigations into an accident that occurred on October 2, Cruise’s board has taken proactive steps. They’ve enlisted the services of law firm Quinn Emanuel to review Cruise management’s responses to regulatory inquiries and technology consultancy firm Exponent to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of Cruise’s technology.

In conclusion, GM’s decision to temporarily halt the production of the Cruise Origin van underscores the intricate nature of the autonomous vehicle industry. While the industry continues to advance, questions regarding safety, pricing, and public awareness persist as central considerations. This move reflects the industry’s ongoing pursuit of striking a balance between innovation and ensuring the safety and trust of the general public in the realm of self-driving transportation.