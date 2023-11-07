How To Do Brutalities In Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat, a legendary fighting game series known for its gruesome and thrilling finishing moves, offers more than just Fatalities. While Fatalities have long been the go-to method to “FINISH HIM” at the end of a fight, Mortal Kombat 1 introduced a fresh and exciting alternative: Brutalities. These violent and sudden finishers provide players with an exhilarating way to conclude a battle. In this guide, we will explore the world of Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1, how to unlock them, and the essential steps to perform these gruesome finishing moves.

Brutalities, unlike Fatalities, don’t take place after the iconic “FINISH HIM” screen pops up. Instead, in Mortal Kombat 1, players can execute a Brutality by using a specific ability as the very last hit in the final round of combat, even before the “FINISH HIM” screen makes an appearance. This unique feature adds an extra layer of excitement and strategy to the game.

Unlocking Brutalities

At the start of Mortal Kombat 1, each character possesses a default Brutality called “The Klassic.” This finishing move involves decapitating the opponent with a well-timed uppercut at the end of a match. Additionally, characters have a set of unique unlockable Character Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1.

Unlike Fatalities, which can be executed with manual inputs, Brutalities remain locked until you meet specific requirements. Each character has its own Character Mastery track, which offers rewards as the character levels up in Invasions, Towers, and online versus matches. The rewards may vary, but the types of rewards remain consistent across all playable characters at each level. Notably, at levels 3, 5, 7, 10, and 15, characters gain access to new Brutalities. To unlock all Brutalities for your favorite character, focus on using them in Invasions, Towers, and especially online matches to quickly level them up.

Performing Brutalities

Executing Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1 requires precision and an understanding of each character’s specific inputs. These inputs are typically linked to special abilities and unique moves. To find the inputs needed for a Brutality, navigate to the Move List menu and scroll over to the Finishers tab. However, in the initial release version of Mortal Kombat 1, the correct inputs for Brutalities aren’t readily available. Fortunately, WB Games has published a comprehensive list of the true inputs for each Brutality.

To successfully perform a Brutality in Mortal Kombat 1, follow these steps:

Refer to WB Games Support’s Brutalities inputs list to ensure you have the correct inputs for your chosen character’s Brutality. Start by performing the initial special move or grab. These moves serve as the setup for the Brutality. After the initial hit lands, follow up with the required inputs as specified in the input list. Finally, crucially, hold down the last input to execute the Brutality. It’s important to note that the game doesn’t display these controls in the Brutalities input screen; only the initial special move inputs are shown.

Timing and Strategy

To maximize your chances of successfully executing a Brutality, pay close attention to your opponent’s HP (Hit Points). Only attempt a Brutality when you’re certain that the very first hit will bring their HP to 0. For instance, if you’re initiating a Brutality with a grab, ensure that the initial, extremely weak hit reduces your opponent’s HP to 0.

For example, to perform Raiden’s Overload Brutality, players must press DB,3 and then hold Up as the attack connects. On the other hand, executing Kung Lao’s Spin Cycle Brutality involves grabbing your opponent as the final hit of the match and then pressing F, D, B, U during the animation.

Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1 offer a exhilarating way to conclude battles, and mastering them can bring your gameplay to a whole new level. While Fatalities have their charm, Brutalities provide an extra layer of excitement and strategy by requiring precision and timing. Unlocking and executing these gruesome finishers can be a challenging but highly rewarding experience. As you explore the world of Mortal Kombat 1 Brutalities, remember to focus on leveling up your favorite character and pay attention to the specific inputs and timing for each Brutality.