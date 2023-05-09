General Motors Taps Former Apple Executive to Revolutionize Software Unit

General Motors (GM) has announced the appointment of former Apple executive Mike Abbott to lead a newly created software unit for the company. As the Executive Vice President of Software, Abbott will oversee three functions: software-defined vehicle and operating systems, information and digital technology, and GM’s digital business. Creating this new role highlights the importance that GM is placing on software development to drive recurring revenue and boost profits through subscriptions.

Abbott, who previously served as the Vice President of Engineering for Apple’s cloud services division, will begin his new role at GM on May 22. Reporting directly to CEO Mary Barra, Abbott will spearhead the development of GM’s software capabilities, helping to position the automaker for success in a rapidly evolving industry. With a wealth of experience in the tech sector, Abbott is expected to bring a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to the role, helping to drive future growth and profitability for GM.

As automakers continue to shift their focus towards software and digital services, hiring Abbott represents a significant coup for GM. With his proven track record in software engineering and extensive experience at one of the world’s leading technology companies, Abbott is well-positioned to help GM stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on the opportunities presented by the growing importance of software in the automotive industry.

GM’s Emphasis on Software Development and Digital Services to Achieve Revenue Target

General Motors has set an ambitious target to double its revenue to approximately $280 billion by the decade’s end. To achieve this, the automaker plans to expand its portfolio of new business units and prioritize the development of software solutions that can help generate recurring revenue streams.

GM recognizes the importance of adapting to new trends and technologies as the automotive industry continues to evolve. The company has already made significant investments in electric and autonomous vehicles, and now it is turning its attention to software development as a critical driver of future growth.

GM’s focus on software aims to unlock new revenue opportunities and boost profit margins. The company believes it can achieve sustained long-term growth by developing innovative software solutions that can be monetized through subscriptions and other recurring revenue models.

To achieve its revenue target, GM must accelerate the growth of its new business units, particularly those focused on software and digital services. The company’s recent hiring of Mike Abbott, a former Apple executive, to lead its software unit clearly indicates the importance that GM is placing on this area.

Mike Abbott’s Extensive Experience in Cloud Services and Software Development Drive the Growth of General Motors

Barra said, “Mike’s experience as a founder and entrepreneur coupled with his proven track record creating and delivering some of the market’s most compelling software-defined solutions for consumers and companies make him an excellent fit at GM.”

During his tenure at Apple, Mike Abbott was pivotal in shaping the company’s cloud initiatives, including developing iCloud and infrastructure for popular services like iMessage and FaceTime. Abbott’s extensive experience in software development and cloud services makes him an ideal candidate to lead GM’s newly created software unit.

Abbott’s decision to join GM underscores the automaker’s commitment to developing innovative software solutions and leveraging technology to redefine the driving experience for consumers. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, GM recognizes the importance of investing in software development as a critical driver of future growth.

In his statement, Abbott emphasized the transformative power of software, noting that it can potentially redefine experiences for both consumers and enterprises. He sees software as a massive opportunity for GM to drive growth and profitability over the long term.

Under Abbott’s leadership, GM is expected to accelerate its software development efforts and bring new, innovative solutions to the market. With a focus on monetizing software and generating recurring revenue streams, GM is positioning itself for success in a rapidly evolving industry.

