General Motors unveils GMC EV Sierra 2022 in Denali Ultimate trim

General Motors unveils the second electric model under the GMC brand, EV Sierra 2022. The first one being EV Hummer, it is expected to start deliveries by this month. GM did not announce the exact expected date of EV Sierra but is known to possibly be available by early 2023. The teaser provides a preview of the electric pickup truck’s “premium exterior lighting sequence.” Also, the video reveals the futuristic looks of the vehicle at the front end.

Denali trim is GMC’s finest package for certain models made by the brand. EV Sierra will be made under such trim names as Denali Ultimate. The teaser shows that the Denali Ultimate promises to be the “apex of premium and capable.”

Global vice president of GMC and Buick, Duncan Aldred said, “Sierra’s momentum continues to accelerate, as the fastest-growing model in the segment. With the 2022 Sierra, GMC is offering customers more advanced technologies, upscale appointments, and increased capability across the Sierra lineup including the all-new Sierra Denali Ultimate and AT4X.”

The features of Sierra 2022 as stated by NetCarShow as as follows,

The refreshed exterior features a new grille and revised headlamp design and expressive lighting animation when approaching, starting, or walking away from the vehicle.

A new, unique interior design includes a cockpit-oriented instrument panel along with a new, more functional center console that features electronic precision shift on models with front bucket seats.

The new, larger 13.4-inch-diagonal color touchscreen is complemented with a new 12.3-inch-diagonal configurable digital instrument cluster and 15-inch-diagonal multicolor Head-Up Display to provide more than 40 diagonal inches of digital display, the most in its class.

The exclusive features of the vehicle make it a premium brand. From exteriors to the technology used in the vehicles are all advanced. Looking at any GMC EV Hummer the details involved are much appreciated. Certain features like crab walk were first introduced through GMC EV Hummer, which is also now being adapted for Tesla Cybertruck. For EV Sierra, additional features are going to be included. Below are the known premium features of the vehicle.

Previously announced for the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and introduced on the 2022 Yukon, Sierra comes with Google built-in.

Sierra Denali Ultimate trim offers exclusive design and premium materials, along with technologies including trailering-capable Super Cruise driver-assistance technology and a standard 420-horsepower, 6.2L V-8 engine.

All-new AT4X trim that offers an exclusive premium interior and advanced off-road capability, with features such as Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-lockers, and Terrain Mode with one-pedal crawling, while delivering excellent on-road comfort and trailering capability.

A new 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine offers greater refinement, performance, and enhanced trailering capability.

As the production vehicle is not out yet, there could be some changes to the above-mentioned details. Other features like a standard power sunroof and leather-trimmed instrumental panel are also expected to be included.