Generative AI start-up Mistral AI raises €105 million in seed stage funding

AI is the future, and is totally off to races. It can be estimated by the fact that a four week old starter has picked up €105 million just in the seed funding round and is already a rival to Open AI in the building, training and application of large language models and generative AI.

Mistral AI– A French AI start up, has announced successful round of seed stage financing of €105 million. The funding was headed by venture capital firm – Lightspeed venture partners. The company is founded by Meta better and Google AI researchers— Guillaume Lample, Arthur Mensch and Timothee Lacriox, whereas former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, businessmen Xavier Niel and Rodolphe Saade, JCDecaux Holding, Exor ventures, Belgian firm Sophina were also part of the shareholders.

The startup looks forward to provide companies with technology that will assist them in automation, and develop new products using large language models. Mistral AI seems highly ambitious to gain its position as a leading player in generative AI technology. It will be focused on open source solutions and targeting enterprises to create what CEO Arthur Mensch believes is currently the biggest challenge in the field: “to make AI useful“. According to a post by lightspeed venture partners on medium, the three founders “combine deep ethical expertise and operating experience working in the largest labs.”It looks forward to release its first models for text based generative AI in 2024. It is too early to say how well its products will be received in the market, but what has so far resonated with investors, is the start-up’s singular priority on enterprise, not consumers, customers, or the idea that there is a bridge in the market for helping those customers figure out what we need to do and how do they need to do it.

So far, Europe already has its eyes set on becoming the most prominent AI player and leading the industry. Geographically, the region is at the epicentre of AI regulation and is already working on a comprehensive set of regulations and guidelines for artificial intelligence.

According to a report by the Information, Lample and Lacroix were named as contributors to a study about a competitive large language model – in a research paper that initially surfaced in February this year. The huge financing event exudes how generated AI remains a prospective Rich spot in the otherwise dooming fundraising landscape. In May 2023, an AI start up formed by former optimizely CEO Dan Siroker got 170 offers for its series a round, accumulating a total of 350 million dollar in evaluation.

Founder Mensch said, “At the moment, we have proved that AI is useful in some cases. But there is still there are still too many workers in different fields being asked to be creative [with AI], and we need to figure this out for them. We need to give them tools that are easy to use to create their own products.“

Currently, it’s seems a little bizarre to find such a young company that has no customers yet, let alone a product against its name – in the time when the penny is already dropping in some prominent and well-known cases.

The name “mistral” has been adapted from the North winds that blow down Europe, and are generally a sign of good weather in the subsequent days. The startup might be hoping for similar results in its case. Founder Mensch Said he is a firm believer in the fact that there has to be a consistent effort from all over the world to establish and take some accountability of how AI will go forth. The start up is France’s shot at that.

its objective will be to use the funding to gather what he describes as a “world-class team“ in order to create “the best open source model.“

