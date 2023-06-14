Fed’s Decision: Rate Hike Likely to Be Postponed Amid Uncertainties

The Federal Reserve is anticipated to maintain the current interest rates on Wednesday, marking the first time since March 2022 that the central bank has not implemented an aggressive monetary policy tightening.

However, it is important to note that this should not be interpreted as a change in direction or a temporary pause.

At the conclusion of their two-day meeting, policymakers are likely to indicate that further rate increases may be necessary after evaluating the evolving state of the economy, the stability of the financial system, and the trajectory of inflation.

Blerina Uruci, the chief U.S. economist at T. Rowe Price Associates, suggests that some tightening is still required, but the exact extent is uncertain.

Despite positive employment and core inflation reports, a nuanced analysis of the data suggests that both indicators could weaken. Considering the significant uncertainty, it is prudent to proceed cautiously, according to Uruci.

The Federal Reserve will release its policy statement and new quarterly economic projections at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), followed by a press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell half an hour later.

A combination of concerns about the economy and persistent inflation has brought the Federal Reserve to this point, which analysts are referring to as a “hawkish skip.”

Although it is expected that the Fed will not raise borrowing costs after ten consecutive hikes that have brought the benchmark overnight interest rate to the current range of 5.00%-5.25%, the language and projections in the policymakers’ statements are likely to suggest the need for one or possibly two additional quarter-percentage-point rate hikes by the end of 2023.

The data available since the previous Federal Reserve meeting in early May has presented policymakers with a challenging array of signals, leading to substantial room for discussion and debate.

On one hand, the economy continues to exhibit robust monthly job and wage gains. A closely monitored indicator, the ratio of job openings to unemployed individuals, recently increased, indicating a mismatch between labor demand and availability.

On the other hand, inflation has been declining gradually, but certain components have proven more persistent than expected.

The widely observed Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, excluding food and energy, has shown limited improvement this year. As of April, it was growing at an annual rate of 4.7%, which is more than twice the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

However, forward-looking price indicators suggest that inflation may experience a significant decline in the coming months.

Additionally, the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose from 3.4% to 3.7% in May, and the year-on-year growth rate in bank lending is approaching zero, indicating a credit slowdown that the Fed is closely monitoring for potential signs of stress in the financial industry.

The expected policy outcome reflects a compromise driven by the uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of these signals.

Fed officials concerned about a potential rapid economic weakening will have a six-week break until the July 25-26 meeting, while those worried about persistently high inflation understand that the central bank will be prepared to raise rates further if price pressures do not ease.

It’s important to note that this decision does not imply an extended pause in rate hikes or an anticipation of rate cuts in the near future, as Fed Chair Powell is likely to emphasize.

The Fed’s previous quarterly projections indicated that the benchmark overnight interest rate would only decrease by the end of 2024 as inflation subsides, maintaining the real interest rate at a similar level.

A true shift towards looser policy is projected to occur in 2025, with the policy rate expected to decline more than inflation by the end of that year.

The Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision reflects a delicate policy compromise in the face of mixed signals and uncertainties in the economy. While strong job and wage gains continue, inflation remains a concern with some persistent aspects.

The central bank acknowledges the potential for a sharp decline in inflation and is closely monitoring the unemployment rate and credit slowdown.

