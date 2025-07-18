In a decisive action, the House of Representatives passed the GENIUS Act, making it the first major piece of federal legislation to regulate stablecoins, which could mark the beginning of a new era for the cryptocurrency sector.

Introduction: The Inflection Point for Crypto

Termed “Crypto Week,” this flurry of regulatory activity wrapped up with Congress passing three bills in July 2025. The GENIUS Act (which had gained bipartisan support throughout) passed the House—308-122—after passing the Senate, and is now on President Trump’s desk with his signature expected by July 18, 2025. Advocates say this is a watershed moment, finally bringing regulatory clarity to a booming $239 billion market.

What the GENIUS Act Introduces

The GENIUS Act, formally the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, imposes requirements on issuers of dollar pegged digital tokens. These include:

Full backing by liquid reserves such as U.S. dollars or Treasuries

Monthly audits and public disclosures of reserves

Compliance with anti-money-laundering and sanctions laws

Its supporters highlight that it gives consumers “strong guardrails” and positions the U.S. as a leader in digital payments. Critics, however, warn about enabling corporate-issued private monies.

Wider Legislation: CLARITY & CBDC Block

In addition to GENIUS, two related bills have also passed the House:

CLARITY Act – Establishes whether digital assets are commodities (under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission) or securities (under the SEC) to clarify a long-standing point of uncertainty.

Anti CBDC Surveillance State Act – Bans the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency, over privacy and control concerns.

The CLARITY Act awaits Senate action; the Anti CBDC bill too may advance later.

Pushback and Political Stakes

Partisan tensions surfaced early. A group of Republican conservatives stalled the initial vote, forcing House leadership to separate the bills at President Trump’s urging. Trump, a high-profile crypto advocate, emphasized his ambition to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world.” He’s expected to sign GENIUS in a White House ceremony.

Democratic opposition centers on two concerns: the legislation’s benefit to tech giants issuing private currencies, and questionable exclusions—such as the lack of restrictions on Donald Trump and his family, who hold significant interests in a stablecoin project.

Industry Reaction: A New Dawn

Supporters hail these laws as foundational. Former House Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry, now with Ondo Finance, called the shift “a massive generational impact,” comparing it to the 1930s securities laws that shaped modern finance. The Crypto Council for Innovation described GENIUS as a “watershed moment” that replaces uncertainty with confidence.

Markets reacted optimistically: Coinbase and Robinhood stocks climbed, crypto-assets like Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, and Solana saw gains in the wake of the House’s vote.

Such regulatory certainty may even pave the way for stablecoins to integrate with mainstream services, including payroll and e-commerce—potentially impacting how everyday payments are made.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Integration

With GENIUS awaiting the president’s signature™, focus now turns to the Senate’s consideration of the CLARITY Act and the Anti CBDC legislation. The speed of passage suggests momentum—but critics warn the framework may be too lax or favor deep pockets. The ultimate test will be whether the law encourages adoption beyond speculation and pushes stablecoins into bona fide and available financial products.

Bottom Line

The GENIUS Act is the U.S.’s first comprehensive law on the regulation of stablecoins. Lawmakers want to develop more comprehensive market structure reforms that secure the U.S.’s position as the leader in digital finance, but there are challenges—corporate interests, privacy issues and the need for public democratic transparency.