Phaseglass Refractions are one of the most sought-after materials in Destiny 2’s The Edge of Fate expansion. These shimmering white crystals are essential for focusing high-tier gear at the Altar of Relativity on Kepler, making them a must-have for Guardians looking to optimize their builds. But finding them isn’t as simple as wandering around—you’ll need to progress through the campaign and know exactly where to look.

In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about Phaseglass Refractions, from unlocking the farming location to maximizing your haul efficiently. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned veteran, these tips will help you stockpile this valuable resource.

What Are Phaseglass Refractions?

Phaseglass Refractions are crystalline deposits with a mysterious origin. They’re described as temporal fractals of a crystal once found on Io, now held in a state of quantum entanglement. In simpler terms, they’re glowing white shards embedded in the rocky surfaces of Kepler’s Gorge region.

Their primary use is at the Altar of Relativity, where they help focus engrams into specific gear. However, the material required for focusing changes daily, so having a healthy stock of Phaseglass Refractions—alongside other Kepler materials—is crucial. You’ll also need Fated Ciphers, another key currency earned through activities like Time Latch missions and The Siege.

How to Unlock the Farming Location

Before you can start collecting Phaseglass Refractions, you’ll need access to The Gorge, a hidden area on Kepler. Here’s how to get there:

Progress Through the Campaign – You won’t see any Phaseglass Refractions in the early hours of The Edge of Fate . First, complete the initial missions until you obtain two Strangelets, which are essential for unlocking The Gorge. Locate the Entrance – After securing the Strangelets, head to The Gorge. The entrance becomes accessible at this point, and you’ll start noticing the glowing crystals scattered throughout the area.

Without completing these steps, The Gorge remains locked, so focus on advancing the story if you’re still in the early stages.

Best Farming Methods

Once you’ve unlocked The Gorge, it’s time to gather as many Phaseglass Refractions as possible. Here are the most efficient ways to farm them:

1. Use a Wombo Detector

Equip a Ghost mod like the Wombo Detector, which highlights nearby resources within a 50-meter radius. This makes spotting Phaseglass Refractions much easier, especially since they blend into the environment.

2. Explore Thoroughly

The Gorge is filled with hidden nooks and rocky outcrops where Phaseglass Refractions spawn. Check cliff faces, cave walls, and even the ground near structures. They appear as white, jagged crystals jutting out from surfaces.

3. Farm in Bursts

Materials respawn over time, so consider running a loop through The Gorge, collecting everything you see, then returning after a short break. This minimizes downtime and ensures you’re always picking up fresh spawns.

4. Combine with Other Activities

Since farming can get repetitive, multitask by completing patrols, bounties, or public events in The Gorge while keeping an eye out for Phaseglass Refractions. This way, you’re making progress on multiple fronts.

How to Use Phaseglass Refractions

Collecting these crystals is only half the battle—you’ll also need to know how to use them effectively. Here’s what you should keep in mind:

Focusing Engrams at the Altar of Relativity

Phaseglass Refractions are one of several materials required for focused decoding. The Altar’s daily rotation determines which resource is needed, so stockpile other Kepler materials as well. Higher-tier engrams demand more resources, so prioritize upgrading your Triumphs to unlock better rewards.

Pair with Fated Ciphers

Focusing gear isn’t just about materials—you’ll also need Fated Ciphers, which drop from activities like Time Latch missions, The Siege, and replaying campaign missions. Balancing your time between farming Phaseglass Refractions and earning Fated Ciphers is the key to efficient loot optimization.