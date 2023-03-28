Genshin Impact Players Notice Map Detail Hinting at Mondstadt’s Underwater Region

Genshin Impact players have recently noticed a potential clue about a new region in Mondstadt, the first region in the game, which was introduced in September 2020. At the start of each playthrough, players travel from the coast beneath Stormbearer Point to the City of Freedom, where they meet notable characters that are now part of the playable roster. Mondstadt is also home to Genshin Impact’s Prologue Archon Chapter, which revolves around the Anemo Archon Venti and his old friend Stormterror.

With almost every update, Genshin Impact continues to expand, and every region in the game has a couple of secret ruins that typically become part of exciting quest lines. Some of these ruins can be found underwater, marked with a darker color on the map. Recently, a fan-made theory posted by Reddit user dropnation40 suggests that Mondstadt could have a hidden dungeon-like region under its main city. The theory is based on the observation that the area on the map above the City of Freedom is darker than the rest of Cider Lake, which seems to have caught the attention of many players who agree with the idea.

Previous Genshin Impact leaks have suggested that a significant part of Mondstadt has yet to be revealed in future updates. Venti’s line confirms that Mondstadt has a port that is currently not shown on the map. Fans believe that this port will be placed in the northern part of the Anemo region, far from the City of Freedom.

The idea of a new map expansion in the smallest nation in the game has thrilled fans who hope to see the main storyline return to Mondstadt. A very popular character named Varka, who is known as a legendary warrior and the Grandmaster of the Knights of Favonious, has yet to be officially revealed in the game. Alice is another character that has been mentioned in multiple Genshin Impact quests, including the Golden Apple Archipelago event, which she apparently arranged for her daughter Klee. Albedo, the famous alchemist, confirmed that Alice is one of the most powerful mages in the game, indicating that she will likely be a catalyst user.

In conclusion, Genshin Impact players have noticed an interesting detail about Mondstadt that could hint at a huge underwater region in the future. Mondstadt was the first region introduced in the game and is home to the Prologue Archon Chapter. The observation that the area on the map above the City of Freedom is darker than the rest of Cider Lake has led players to believe that Mondstadt could have a hidden dungeon-like region under its main city. With rumors of a port that is yet to be revealed and the potential introduction of new characters such as Varka and Alice, fans are eagerly anticipating future updates that may bring exciting new expansions to the game.