German Fashion Retailer Zalando to Reduce Workforce by up to 5%

Zalando, the German e-commerce fashion retailer, has announced plans to cut hundreds of jobs across the company, as it faces challenges in a more difficult macroeconomic environment since the coronavirus pandemic.

The company stated that the pandemic had initially boosted its business in 2020 and 2021 but the positive effects have since faded in 2022, leading to the decision to reduce its workforce. In a statement, Zalando highlighted that some parts of the company had expanded too much in recent years, resulting in increased complexity that has hindered the organization’s ability to act quickly.

The job cuts are part of a program that will involve many parts of Zalando, including senior leadership, although the company did not provide specific details about which areas would be affected.

However, Zalando emphasized that frontline operations roles in logistics centers, customer care and outlet stores, as well as operational roles in Zalando Studios, would not be impacted by the cuts. With a workforce of around 17,000 employees, Zalando’s decision to reduce overhead roles is expected to help the company streamline its operations, enabling it to focus on its core business areas.

The move by Zalando reflects the challenges faced by many businesses across various sectors in the wake of the pandemic, as they try to adapt to a rapidly changing economic environment. With consumer behavior and spending habits also shifting in response to the pandemic, many businesses are being forced to restructure their operations and cut costs to remain competitive.

Despite the current challenges, Zalando remains optimistic about its future prospects, citing its strong position in the market and the potential for further growth in the e-commerce industry.

What is the future of Zalando in 2023?

The planned workforce reduction would result in a decrease of up to 5%, according to the Financial Times. Following the announcement, Zalando’s shares declined by 1.6% at 1448 GMT.

The company reported sluggish consumer sentiment and high inflation as reasons for lower-than-expected full-year revenues and operating profit, and it is set to report its full-year earnings next month. Credit Suisse analysts noted that although there might be potential margin upside, revenues could be lower.