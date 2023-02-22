Women’s Premier League secures Tata Group as title sponsor for next 5 years

The announcement that Tata Group has secured the title sponsorship rights for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) represents a significant milestone for women’s cricket in India.

With their previous success as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Tata Group’s involvement is expected to provide a boost to the profile and commercial viability of the WPL. The five-year contract signed by Tata for the WPL underscores their long-term commitment to supporting women’s cricket in India.

The BCCI’s decision to hold an auction for the five women’s IPL teams is another positive development for women’s cricket in the country. The auction attracted a total bid of Rs 4,669.99 crore, which is more than what was offered for the Men’s IPL in 2008. This indicates a growing interest and investment in women’s cricket, which could lead to improved facilities, training programs, and opportunities for players.

The involvement of high-profile companies such as Adani Group, Capri Global, and the owners of the men’s IPL teams Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the auction for the women’s IPL teams also highlights the potential for women’s cricket to become a commercially viable sport in India. With the debut season of the WPL scheduled for March of this year, the tournament is expected to generate increased interest and excitement among fans of cricket in India and around the world.

How Women’s Premier League will help women’s cricket in India?

The recent developments in women’s cricket in India signal a positive shift in the attitudes and opportunities for female athletes. The support from companies like Tata and the involvement of high-profile bidders in the auction for the women’s IPL teams suggests that there is a growing recognition of the potential for women’s cricket to be a profitable and successful sport in India. As such, it is likely that we will see continued growth and investment in women’s cricket in the years to come.

The owners of the IPL teams Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals have successfully secured spots in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) through successful bids of Rs 912.99 crore, Rs 901 crore, and Rs 810 crore, respectively. Capri Global Holdings has also secured the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore. These bids demonstrate a significant investment in women’s cricket in India and highlight the growing interest and commercial viability of the sport.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also sold the media rights of the WPL to Viacom18 for Rs 951 crore, which translates to a value of Rs 7.09 crore per match over the course of five years. This represents another important milestone for women’s cricket in India, as it signals the potential for increased exposure and revenue generation for the sport.