Although Amazon’s Prime Day isn’t until July 16, the retailer has already begun offering significant discounts on a wide range of products. Starting today, customers can save on items like the Kindle Scribe, Luna controller, and Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems. Notably, there’s a 50% discount on Ring doorbells and security cameras, making it a great time to upgrade your home security at a reduced price.

Ring 1080p Wireless Video Doorbell

The Ring Video Doorbell is currently available for half off, now priced at $50 on Amazon. This device features a 1080p HD camera, providing clear video of your front door area. It supports real-time notifications, allowing you to see, hear, and talk to visitors via the Ring app, no matter where you are. This is particularly useful for monitoring deliveries or screening visitors before answering the door.

Adjustable Motion Settings

A major feature of the Ring Video Doorbell is its adjustable motion settings. These settings let you customize the sensitivity and specific areas within the doorbell’s field of view to monitor. This reduces unnecessary alerts and ensures you receive notifications only for important activities, enhancing both convenience and security.

Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Indoor Cam Bundle

For those looking for a more comprehensive security solution, Amazon offers a bundle that includes the Ring Video Doorbell and the Ring Indoor Cam, also at a 50% discount. Priced at $80, this bundle provides surveillance for both the exterior and interior of your home, making it an excellent choice for full coverage.

Indoor Cam Features

The Ring Indoor Cam is a versatile device that can be mounted or placed on any flat surface within your home. It offers 1080p HD video, real-time alerts, and a privacy cover to deactivate the camera when needed. This privacy feature is crucial for ensuring peace of mind when you are at home and do not want to be monitored.

Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

For an even more robust security setup, consider the bundle that includes the Ring Video Doorbell and the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, available for $150, half off the regular price. The Floodlight Cam is designed for extensive outdoor surveillance with its 1080p HD video capability and motion-activated LED floodlights. This ensures your property is well-lit and monitored, even in low-light conditions.

Enhanced Night Vision

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus features color night vision, offering clear and detailed footage in the dark. Unlike traditional black-and-white night vision, this feature makes it easier to identify important details such as clothing colors and vehicle models, improving the overall effectiveness of your security system.

Exclusive Deals for Prime Members

These early Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Prime membership offers numerous benefits, including access to exclusive sales events like Prime Day, which runs from July 16 to July 17 this year. Besides these sales, Prime members enjoy perks such as Prime Video, Prime Music, free two-day shipping, and more.

How to Join Prime

If you are not yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a monthly membership at $14.99 or an annual membership for $139. This membership not only grants access to Prime Day deals but also includes various entertainment options and convenient shopping benefits.

As Amazon gears up for its Prime Day event, the early discounts on Ring doorbells and security cameras provide a great opportunity to enhance your home security system at a significant savings. Whether you’re interested in a basic video doorbell, a comprehensive bundle with an indoor camera, or a powerful floodlight camera setup, these deals offer something for everyone. Keep an eye on Amazon and ZDNET for the latest updates and deals as Prime Day approaches.