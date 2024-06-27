In anticipation of the Samsung Unpacked event, Samsung has announced an exciting offer for those looking to upgrade their devices. The tech giant is providing up to $1,500 off on preorders for its upcoming Galaxy Z series phones and other devices. This promotion is valid from now until July 10, the day of the highly anticipated event. Along with the discount, reserving a device on Samsung’s website will earn you $50 in credit, which can be applied to any new Samsung device. Additionally, you will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000 in Samsung Credit.

Samsung’s Unpacked event, scheduled for July 10 in Paris, is expected to unveil several new products. Although the company has not officially disclosed the lineup, early leaks suggest that we can look forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, and the new Galaxy Ring smart ring. These new devices will reportedly feature advancements in Samsung’s Galaxy AI, a generative AI model that will be integrated across the latest Galaxy Z series and the broader Galaxy ecosystem.

How to Qualify for the $1,500 Discount

While specific details on qualifying for the $1,500 discount have not been provided, it is likely that the offer will involve trading in eligible devices. Samsung has a history of offering substantial trade-in discounts, making this a plausible scenario. By trading in your current device, you could significantly reduce the cost of the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6. More details are expected to be revealed as we approach the event date.

In addition to the preorder discounts on the Galaxy Z series, Samsung is also offering deals on the Galaxy Watch 6 models. These deals include bundles with Pixel Buds 2 Pro, providing even more value for consumers looking to upgrade their wearable technology. As Samsung continues to enhance its product ecosystem, these bundled offers present an excellent opportunity for users to experience the latest innovations.

The Countdown to July 10

With the deal set to expire on July 10, there’s limited time to take advantage of these offers. While deals are subject to availability and may sell out, ZDNET remains committed to keeping you updated with the best product deals. Our team of experts regularly checks the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. If you miss out on this deal, don’t worry—we’re constantly searching for new opportunities to save and sharing them with you on ZDNET.com.

What to Expect at Samsung Unpacked

The Samsung Unpacked event is one of the most highly anticipated tech events of the year. This year’s event promises to be no exception, with a focus on “the next frontier of Galaxy AI.” Samsung’s generative AI model is expected to bring significant enhancements to user experience, making the new Galaxy Z series phones more intelligent and intuitive than ever before.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are rumored to come with improved displays, better cameras, and enhanced performance. The integration of Galaxy AI is expected to offer advanced features such as improved photography capabilities, smarter notifications, and more personalized user experiences. These foldable phones are likely to set new standards in design and functionality.

Galaxy Watch 7

The Galaxy Watch 7 is anticipated to build on the success of its predecessors with new health and fitness tracking features, better battery life, and a sleek design. The watch is expected to be an essential part of the Galaxy ecosystem, offering seamless connectivity with other Galaxy devices.

Galaxy Ring Smart Ring

One of the more intriguing leaks is the Galaxy Ring smart ring. This new device is expected to offer health and fitness tracking in a compact and stylish form factor. It represents Samsung’s commitment to innovation and expanding its wearable technology lineup.

Samsung’s latest offers and upcoming product launches are generating significant excitement among tech enthusiasts. The opportunity to save up to $1,500 on the new Galaxy Z series phones, along with additional offers on the Galaxy Watch 6, makes this a prime time to consider upgrading your devices. With the Samsung Unpacked event just around the corner, we can look forward to seeing the latest advancements in technology and AI integration from one of the industry’s leading innovators. Keep an eye on ZDNET for the latest updates and best deals as we count down to July 10.