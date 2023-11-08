Get Apple iPhone 15 for as low as 1 Cent! The Step-by-Step Guide

Black Friday sales are starting early, offering discounts on various phones and gadgets, including iPhones. These sales are happening before Black Friday, and you can already find deals on new iPhones or older models for more savings.

iPhones are well known for their good cameras, long battery life, sleek design, and fast performance. They’re usually expensive, and Apple doesn’t often give big discounts.

But during Black Friday, there are some great deals on iPhones. It’s a good time to buy a new iPhone just before the holidays. Right now, there are already some excellent Black Friday iPhone deals available. We’ve few deals that we think you should consider getting soon.

1. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Deal Price: $0.01

$0.01 Original Price: $1599

Yes, you read it right! You can get in hands with this new Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max for as low as just one cent.

You can get the discounts via Amazon Black Friday Sale by signing up to Boost Infinite’s unlimited plan which can be opted for 36 months, and you have to pay for the plan, which will cost you around $60. However, this price is not included with the iPhone’s price. Infinite Access is among the Wireless Internet Service providers operating all over the United States.

Talking about the smartphone’s specification, the phone is made up of a Titanium frame surrounding the phone, which not only gives more durability but also gives a more premium look.

On the front side, you will be getting the latest flagship display, which is spread across a 6.7-inch panel, and Apple calls it their Super Retina Display.

Not only that but in fact, the display also supports a faster refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which offers you a quicker response time.

Moving inside, you will be getting the power from the latest new Apple A17 Pro Chipset; alongside this power efficiency, you will also get amazing GPU performance.

Moving on the camera side, the Pro models iPhone comes with pro-grade cameras where Apple has added their dedicated 7 Pro lenses combined with the 48MP main camera. The primary camera sensor is combined with a 5x telephoto camera sensor, too.

Above all, you also get support for the customizable action button. This action button feature has been taken from the Apple Watch Ultra.

2. Apple iPhone 15 + Apple Tv 4K and Apple One

Deal Price: Free with Trade in and Opting for Unlimited Line with Verizon

Free with Trade in and Opting for Unlimited Line with Verizon Original Price: $799

Now, this deal sounds amazing. If you are having your eyes on this deal, there are specific terms and conditions you should look into.

Apple iPhone 15 series usually comes for premium pricing. However, Verizon, which is among the leading internet set providers in the whole United States, is offering some amazing discounts.

If you are wondering how to get in hands with this flagship for this deal, you must opt for the trade-in of your older eligible phone and then be required to open an unlimited line with Verizon. However, the trade-in offer value will depend on the smartphone set used. Talking more about the discounts, you can get the new Apple TV 4K for up to 6 months.

Talking about the specification side of the iPhone 15 series, here you will be getting all the premium features for lowered pricing.

iPhone 15 series was also among the first phones where the Dynamic Island display was introduced to all the models. In contrast, the previous models, the iPhone 14’s Pro models, had Dynamic Island support.

The new innovative design is among the biggest catchup for the smartphone. The smartphone comes with a durable class on the back side with an aluminum casing around it, so here, you don’t get the titanium casing.

On the front side, you get a slightly smaller 6.1-inch display a super retina XDR panel that offers up to 2x more brightness. On the camera side, again on the rear side, you get the latest 48MP camera combined with a 2X telephoto sensor, too. This is, besides, an upgrade over the regular 12MP sensor you get.

The smartphone is powered with the latest A16 Bionic SoC, which is not the latest in 2023, but it was released back in 2022.