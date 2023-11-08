Flipkart Festive Diwali Sale – Best Discounts on Apple iPhone 14 Series

As countries like the United States and the United Kingdom are having their Black Friday Sale going on, here in India, we are celebrating our own Black Friday Sale, which is the Diwali Sale on the occasion of the Diwali Celebrations. Already leading the e-commerce giants in India, including Flipkart and Amazon, have started with their sales for this Diwali.

Especially with Flipkart, as many products are selling for a great discount for this sale, a few of the products, especially the Apple iPhone 14 smartphone, have become the spotlight of the deal, giving amazing discounts as well as exchange bonuses and more. So, are you looking to upgrade to a new flagship premium phone? Then, here we have got you covered with everything you need to know.

Flipkart Diwali Festive Sale – Mind Blowing Discounts on Apple iPhone 14

Flipkart is currently providing an extraordinary deal on the Apple iPhone 14, bringing down the price from Rs. 69,900 to a tantalizing Rs. 57,999, signifying an incredible 17% discount. This deal can be purchased only during the festival season. The savings don’t end there, though!

This amazing campaign offers exchange offers and banking deals in addition to providing possibilities to people who have always wanted to buy an Apple smartphone. What you should know is as outlined below:

Using an SBI credit card is a wise choice for budget-conscious customers looking to save even more money. When using SBI Credit Cards, Flipkart offers a 10% discount on purchases over Rs. 5,000, up to a maximum savings of Rs. 1,000.

In addition, you might get an even better offer if you’re prepared to trade in your old, in-good condition smartphone.

Make sure you read over all of the terms and restrictions before taking advantage of these amazing deals. Even though this offer is too tempting to refuse, it’s always a good idea to double check the facts before committing!

What does the Apple iPhone 14 Feature?

The Apple iPhone 14 series’ specification is known to all! Be it from the processor to the display. However, for the people who need clarification about the specification and features side, here you can look into the details of the specification side of the smartphone.

Starting with the specification side, the previously released iPhone 14 series comes with a sleeker design where you also get straight edge appearances, so on the design side, you do get a good strategy out of the box.

In addition to providing wireless charging, excellent audio quality, and consistent software updates, the dual 12-megapixel cameras are excellent at taking pictures and recording videos. All of this is housed in an elegant, small frame that is IP68 water and dust resistant. The iPhone 14 is a formidable competitor in its class, and some may even consider it to be a threat to the most recent iPhone 15.

Conclusion

Diwali Sale is the new biggest highlight, be it on Flipkart or even on Amazon. While other countries have Black Fridays, we have covered you with the Diwali Sale.

If you are still wondering whether you should buy the new iPhone 14 series Or not? Well, we want to say that this new season sale from Flipkart is occasional, and the discounts on products Apple is infrequent to find, so if you are looking to upgrade to a new flagship phone, this is the right time for you to go with it.

