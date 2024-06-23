So for those of you who enjoy cinematic experiences and television programs but aren’t really in the position to spare a lot of cash, I have some good news. Verizon has an amazing benefit that was recently launched, and it allows you to get Netflix and HBO Max for only $10. In five simple steps I will break it down for you.

Which Consumer can Secure Such Offer?

Before exploring the different facets of this amazing offer, let us define who is eligible to partake in it. If you are on a Verizon post paid plan with a type of Unlimited, specifically the Verizon Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus or the Verizon Unlimited Welcome – congratulations, you are in luck, you are eligible! Like all the myPlan offers which is a flexible plans from Verizon that started last month.

How to Get Started

Okay, here are the detailed instructions for obtaining this perk.

Step 1: During sign In process, The user needs to enter Account Information and Password to access the application.

Head over to verizon and you will have to log in to your account. Alternatively, if you wish to perform this through your device, it can also be done through the My Verizon app.

Step 2: Choose your Line

As the next move, choose the line that you wish to edit. However, please note that, in general, there can only be one perk per eligible line to meet any of the above requirements. Therefore, if you have multiple lines, carefully decide on which to choose!

Step 3: Autonomy and privileges as rewards, or perks, should also be approached effectively.

Maybe you have to go to the bottom of the page until you find the words “Manage your perks.” Then turn on the offers you want. The functionality is even more straightforward, which is like a light switch – you just have to turn it on.

Step 4: Review your choices

Check over your choices to ensure you have all your desired items. Lastly, click on confirm to complete them. Some perks are activated immediately and will be displayed on the plan page as ‘active’. For some may require extra preparation.

Step 5: Link Your Accounts

If you already have a Netflix account, feel free to use it when signing up for this offer. Even when starting the perk activation process, you only need to provide your login information. But if you have a Max account, you will need to replace it with the Netflix and Max (With Ads) perk during the activation.

A Few Important Considerations

Switching Plans: The change to the Netflix Standard or Premium ad-supported plan can be made at any time through the Netflix subscription. Just know that if you change your mind again, you will be billed the differential between the Netflix Standard with Ads and the plan you chose.

Automatic Renewal: The given subscription automatically renews every 1 month and can be canceled at any time. It will be listed under “Services & Perks” on the Verizon bill paid every month.

Cancelling: Both subscriptions will cease if you cancel the qualifying Verizon line, or if you change to a non-qualifying plan. If you want to continue watching, you have to re-up directly with Netflix, and HBO Max.

Why This Deal is Awesome

It’s not about the money actually but about getting our hands on the most marvelous content. Some of the popular shows that can be found in HBO Max are Curb Your Enthusiasm, Succession, and The White Lotus. Netflix, on the other hand, has shows that include Squid Game, Bridgerton and Stranger Things among others. Not to mention the endless array of films and children’s programming accessible on both services. Imagine having your own cinema and playground all in one, what more could you ask for?