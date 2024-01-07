The whole world has been waiting for the launch of the next flagship for the year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which includes the Galaxy S24, then the Galaxy S24 Plus, and also the much-anticipated flagship, or let’s call it the biggest rivalry for the iPhone 15 Pro models, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is about to make its way to launch via the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 scheduled on 17th of January.

As there are more than ten days left for the launch, right during this time, we have got some fresh new leaks about the pricing for these flagships where speculations share that the prices may not see a huge spike as compared to predecessor S series flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price Leaked Prior to Launch

Many fans all around the world have been waiting for the 17th of January launch to happen soon, and many of us couldn’t even wait to see the real flagships making their way to the public appearance.

In this course of waiting and anticipating this year’s upcoming flagship smartphones, we have the leaked Italian pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 models.

The pricing was tipped by a tipster named WinFuture’s Roland Quandt via Twitter, sharing the pricing of these upcoming Galaxy S24 Series.

So, what’s the price? Let’s talk about the price now, and before we talk about the pricing, it’s worth noting that we have just converted the EURO pricing to USD pricing for your reference. As per the trends, smartphones in EURO have always been a bit pricier than in other markets.

As per the tipster, the base model with the base storage variant, the Galaxy S24 with 128GB of storage, will likely retail for the price of EUR 899, around $985, whereas the 256GB model will jump to a price of EUR 959, reflecting a price of $1050.

For the people who are having their eyes on the Galaxy S24 Plus model, then the pricing of this flagship has been tipped to EUR 1,149, which is reflected in a whopping $1260, where you get 256GB of storage and 512GB of storage, you will have to pay EUR 1269 which reflects around $1390.

On the other hand, the top-end and much-anticipated flagship phone of all time, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, will start at a real premium price of EUR 1449, which reflects around $1587 for 256GB of storage.

We have the 512GB variant, which will be priced in EUROS for $1720, and the last 1TB storage variation will ship for EUR 1809, reflecting around $2000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series – Launch Details

The Korean-based giant has already sent invites for their annual biggest launch event, where we will glimpse these monster flagship phones.

Not only about the price, but there are very strong hints going to the tagline, GALAXY AI, which strongly suggests that Samsung is really going to take a big leap step in the world of Artificial intelligence and add it to their flagship smartphone lineup.

Well, talking about the launch now, the all-new flagship for the year will be released on the 17th of January this year. So, stay tuned for more updates, as we will be digging deep to know more about the upcoming flagships right before their launch.

FAQs

1. What is the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S24?

As of now, the pricing has yet to be confirmed! But, leaks suggest that the pricing for the Galaxy S24 series will start from EUR 899, reflecting around $985 for 128GB storage, whereas the 256GB model will jump to a price of EUR 959, reflecting a price of $1050.

2. Is Samsung Galaxy S24 series out?

Samsung has officially confirmed the launch of their next flagship for the year via the official Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024, scheduled for the 17th of January this year, where we will get to see the Galaxy S24 Series’ launch.