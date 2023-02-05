Get new Poco M4 5G phone for just Rs.549 for Flipkart Sale

India-based e-commerce giant, Flipkart has announced its new sale for the year! And, we have many products ranging from fashion to technology gadgets, electronic appliances which will be going on sale. However, this sale might be something that will be very helpful for users to upgrade to new tech. And guess what? If you are someone who has been looking to upgrade to a new smartphone for this sale, then here we have got you covered with something you need to know:

Buy Poco M4 5G for just Rs.549 from Flipkart India

The new Poco M4 5G smartphone with the Cool Blue color option and 64GB of internal storage has reportedly been scheduled to sell for a truly eye-catching discount, according to the most recent sale published by Flipkart.

Initially, Flipkart offered a discount of 25%, making the new Poco M4 5G smartphone significantly more accessible to purchase. This phone truly has a terrific appearance and design thanks to the new cool blue hue, which also comes with a speedier 4GB of RAM.

The 5G connectivity on this smartphone is much speedier. You can see that the smartphone is powered by the newest MediaTek chipset, the Dimensity 700 SoC, to give such speedier connectivity.

If we focus more on the features, you’ll see that this device has a larger 6.58-inch display that supports a quicker refresh rate of up to 90Hz as well as a higher touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. You will have more than enough power to deliver the greatest gaming experience right out of the box with this quicker refresh rate combined with a touch sampling rate.

On the camera aside, on the rear, you get a duo housed where there will be a main 50MP main camera sensor and on the front side you will be getting a normal 8MP selfie shooter too. On the battery side, the smartphone has been equipped with a bigger 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged with a faster 18W charger, and also with this bigger battery, you will be getting enough juice to work for 2 days.

How to Buy Poco M4 5G for Rs.549?

The Poco M4 5G phone has a starting price of Rs. 15,999, but with the current 25% discount, you can get it for Rs. 11,999. However, the total cost of the lowest 64GB model might be as low as Rs. 549 if you take advantage of extra reductions like bank and exchange deals. The type of smartphone you swap and the condition of your previous smartphone will determine the exchange savings, though.