Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest range of foldable smartphones, the Moto Razr 50 and Moto Razr 50 Ultra, in China on June 25. These flagship devices promise to bring a host of AI-driven features and cutting-edge specifications. Alongside these foldable phones, Motorola will also unveil the Motorola S50 Neo.

While the initial launch is set for China, a global debut is expected in July. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming devices so far.

Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra – Launch Details

Motorola has officially confirmed that the Moto Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra will be launched in China on June 25. Following the launch in China, these innovative devices are anticipated to make their global debut in July, bringing Motorola’s latest advancements in foldable smartphone technology to a wider audience.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is rumored to feature a large 6.9-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, providing users with a vibrant and detailed visual experience. Additionally, the device will have a 3.6-inch cover display, which offers quick access to notifications and essential functions without needing to unfold the phone.

Performance

Under the hood, the Razr 50 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. This powerful processor is likely to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

Camera

In terms of optics, the Razr 50 Ultra is anticipated to feature a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP front-facing camera is expected to deliver high-quality images.

Battery and Charging

The device may come with a 4,000mAh battery, providing decent usage time. It is also expected to support 68W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device.

Software

The Razr 50 Ultra will likely run on the latest Android 14 operating system, enhanced with Motorola’s Hello UI, offering a user-friendly interface with various customization options.

Motorola Razr 50 Specifications

Similar to the Ultra variant, the Motorola Razr 50 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch OLED main display along with a 3.6-inch cover display, providing a seamless and immersive user experience.

Performance

Instead of the Snapdragon chipset, the Razr 50 is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset. This processor is known for balancing performance and power efficiency. The device is expected to come with a 3,950mAh battery.

Camera and Features

While specific camera details for the Razr 50 are not fully disclosed, it is expected to share similar design elements with the Ultra variant. The phone will also run on Android 14 with Motorola’s Hello UI, ensuring a consistent and intuitive user experience across both models.

AI Capabilities and Innovations

Both the Moto Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra are touted to come with a range of AI features. These capabilities are expected to enhance photography, user interface interactions, and overall device performance. AI-driven features might include improved camera functions such as scene recognition, portrait enhancements, and more intuitive user interfaces that adapt to user habits and preferences.

Conclusion

The Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra are shaping up to be exciting additions to the foldable smartphone market. With their cutting-edge displays, powerful processors, and advanced AI capabilities, they promise to offer a premium user experience. As the launch date approaches, anticipation is building for these innovative devices, and it will be intriguing to see how they perform in the competitive smartphone landscape.

Stay tuned for more updates and detailed reviews once these groundbreaking devices hit the market. If you’re looking to upgrade to a foldable phone with the latest technology, the Moto Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra might just be the perfect choice for you.