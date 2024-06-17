Recent research conducted by scientists at University College London (UCL) has uncovered significant risks to astronauts’ kidney health during long-duration space missions, posing a challenge to future manned missions to Mars. The study, published in *Nature Communications*, reveals that both microgravity and galactic radiation can alter astronauts’ kidney structure, potentially leading to serious health complications.

Challenges for Mars Missions

These findings cast a shadow over ambitious plans by SpaceX and NASA to send humans to Mars in the next two decades. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, recently expressed optimism about the feasibility of such missions. However, without adequate protective measures, astronauts could face severe kidney issues during prolonged space journeys, possibly necessitating dialysis upon their return to Earth.

Microgravity and Radiation: Dual Threat

The UCL study marks the most extensive analysis of kidney health in space to date. Researchers examined data and samples from over 40 space missions involving humans and mice. They found that even short exposures to space conditions caused specific kidney structures responsible for calcium and salt balance to shrink.

Dr. Keith Siew, lead author from UCL’s London Tubular Centre, emphasized the risks: “We’ve observed an uptick in kidney problems, such as stones, on shorter missions. The implications for longer missions, like those planned for Mars, are concerning. Without new protective strategies, astronauts may face significant renal challenges.”

Underlying Mechanisms of Kidney Damage

Previously, kidney issues in space were linked to microgravity-induced bone loss, which elevates calcium levels in urine, contributing to stone formation. However, the UCL study indicates that microgravity alters kidney salt processing, compounding the risk of renal complications during space travel.

Concerns over Galactic Radiation

The study also investigated Galactic Cosmic Radiation (GCR), which penetrates spacecraft and poses a severe health risk as it is not shielded by Earth’s magnetic field. Simulations of prolonged GCR exposure, mimicking Mars missions, showed permanent kidney damage and loss of function in mice, highlighting the critical need for radiation protection.

Dr. Siew underscored the urgency of addressing these issues: “Damage from radiation often manifests late, making prevention challenging and jeopardizing mission success.”

Path Forward: Developing Protective Measures

Despite the daunting challenges identified, the study underscores the importance of developing advanced protective measures and medical interventions for astronauts. Technologies like onboard dialysis machines could prove crucial in managing kidney health during extended space missions.

Professor Stephen Walsh, senior author at UCL’s London Tubular Centre, emphasized: “Safeguarding kidney health must be a priority in space mission planning. While shielding against GCR remains ineffective for kidneys, advancing our understanding of renal biology could pave the way for innovative solutions to support prolonged space travel.”

Broader Implications for Space Exploration

This research contributes valuable insights into the biological challenges of space exploration, adding to decades of studies on space-related health issues. Since the 1970s, scientists have documented various health risks faced by astronauts, including bone density loss, cardiovascular changes, vision impairments, and kidney stones. These risks are exacerbated by prolonged exposure to space radiation outside Earth’s protective magnetic shield.

Most manned missions have occurred in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), where partial magnetic shielding exists. However, only astronauts on Apollo missions have experienced unshielded GCR exposure for brief periods. The long-term effects of such radiation on human health, especially on missions beyond LEO, remain largely uncharted territory until now.

Study Details and Findings

Funded by the Wellcome Trust, St Peter’s Trust, and Kidney Research UK, the UCL-led study involved collaboration with over 40 institutions globally. Researchers conducted a wide range of experiments, utilizing biomolecular, physiological, and anatomical assessments from 20 study cohorts. These included data from missions to the International Space Station and space simulations involving rodents.

Simulations of GCR exposure akin to Mars missions revealed shrinkage in kidney tubules crucial for regulating calcium and salt within a month. While microgravity was identified as a primary cause, further research is needed to understand how it interacts with GCR to exacerbate these effects.

Future Directions in Research and Development

This study serves as a critical foundation for understanding the health risks associated with long-duration space missions, particularly those aimed at reaching Mars. Addressing these challenges is essential to ensuring the safety and success of future manned missions. Continued research efforts should focus on unraveling the underlying mechanisms of kidney damage in space and developing effective mitigation strategies.

Professor Walsh highlighted potential benefits beyond space missions: “Protecting kidney health in space exploration could lead to advancements benefiting medical treatments on Earth, such as improving tolerance to radiation therapy in cancer patients.”

While the study outlines significant hurdles for long-term space travel, it also underscores the imperative to innovate and address health challenges to realize humanity’s dream of exploring Mars.