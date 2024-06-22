As the school year wraps up and summer vacations begin, June is the perfect time to prepare for Amazon Prime Day. Amazon has already started rolling out significant discounts to prime shoppers for next month’s event. This weekend’s sales include substantial savings on a variety of products, from tech gadgets to household appliances, offering a glimpse into the upcoming blockbuster deals of Prime Day 2024.

Top Deals to Look Out For;

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Price: $80 (originally $129)

Savings: $49

Apple rarely offers substantial discounts on its products, making this deal especially enticing. The second-generation AirPods deliver clear, rich sound quality, a 24-hour battery life, and a convenient cord-free design, now available at nearly $50 off.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle

Price: $180 (originally $370)

Savings: $190

Ideal for those with limited outdoor space, this versatile indoor grill can sear proteins and veggies to perfection. It features a smoke-control system, a flat-top griddle, and a spacious cooking surface that accommodates up to six steaks, making it perfect for summer barbecues without the hassle of outdoor grilling.

Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit

Price: $95 (originally $180)

Savings: $85

This fire pit is highly recommended for its dual functionality as both a cooking and heating solution. The grill grate swivels for easy access, while the outer edge can hold drinks and other items. It’s a great addition for summer nights filled with hot dogs, charred veggies, and s’mores.

Samsung 43-Inch Class Frame Series TV

Price: $800 (originally $948)

Savings: $148

This innovative TV doubles as a piece of art when not in use, displaying one of 1,400 available artworks to blend seamlessly into your decor. At $740, it’s the best price for the 43-inch model this year, offering both aesthetic appeal and high-quality viewing.

Must-Have Household Items

Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven

Price: $144 (originally $180)

Savings: $36

This compact appliance is perfect for quick meals during the summer when turning on the oven is less appealing. It heats up quickly and can handle everything from cakes to roasted vegetables. Its six functions include Toast, Bagel, Bake, Broil, Keep Warm, and Reheat.

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber

Price: $17 (originally $26)

Savings: $9

This handy tool is designed to clean small corners and grout with ease, scrubbing 60 times per second to save time and effort. It comes with two heads for different cleaning tasks and includes batteries, ready to use out of the box.

Joymoop Mop and Bucket With Wringer Set

Price: $32 (originally $61)

Savings: $29

This self-cleaning mop set features a 360° mop head for easy maneuverability and an extendable handle to avoid bending or crouching. It includes three reusable microfiber mop pads, making it a versatile addition to your cleaning arsenal.

Essential Tech and Gadgets

Mregb Solar Power Bank

Price: $33 (originally $300)

Savings: $267

Perfect for outdoor adventures, this solar power bank can charge two devices simultaneously using solar energy. It includes a built-in flashlight and a rugged design that can withstand harsh conditions, making it an essential gadget for camping trips.

Velcase Drone With Camera

Price: $45 (originally $250)

Savings: $205

This drone is perfect for capturing aerial views during your summer vacations. It connects easily to your phone for photos and videos, performs 360-degree flips, and is available at an 82% discount.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop

Price: $499 (originally $899)

Savings: $400

This dynamic duo offers automated cleaning for your home, featuring a self-cleaning, auto-emptying vacuum, and a robot mop. Both can be controlled via app or voice commands, making home maintenance a breeze.

Budget-Friendly Finds

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Price: $12 (originally $20)

Savings: $8

This serum from a well-respected brand features hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin, targeting dark circles, fine lines, and dark spots. It’s a great addition to any skincare routine, now at a significant discount.

Hanes French Terry Capri Joggers

Price: $10 (originally $22)

Savings: $12

These comfortable capri joggers are perfect for summer, offering a breezy alternative to shorts. They feature an adjustable drawstring waist and are tag-free for added comfort.

With these early deals, Amazon is setting the stage for an exciting Prime Day 2024. From high-tech gadgets to essential household items, these discounts offer substantial savings on a wide range of products. Don’t miss out on these opportunities to snag some of the best deals of the season. Get ready to click and save!